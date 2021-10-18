David Seaman insists Arsenal is getting better under Mikel Arteta

David Seaman says Arsenal is getting better under Mikel Arteta even if not everyone can spot the improvements.

The Gunners have been in fine form recently after losing their first three league games of the season.

They have now hit top form and ahead of Crystal Palace’s visit today, they are one of the most improved sides in the league.

Their last match before the international break ended goalless against Brighton.

The Seagulls were in control of most aspects of the game and probably deserved to win.

However, former Arsenal goalkeeper, Seaman says Arsenal deserves more credit than we gave them for the draw in that match.

He reminded us that it rained that day and it was certainly not good weather to play football, yet the Gunners got a point from the match by competing very well against their opponents.

He said on his Seaman Says podcast as quoted by Transfermarketweb: “With Arsenal, though, coming off the back of the game against Brighton… for me that result was a better result than what they got credit for with that weather. Because it was absolutely torrential rain all the way through.

“I know Brighton had a lot of chances but normally under those sort of conditions and being as physical and as good as they are, Arsenal would have lost that game but I think we’ve turned a corner now in terms of what Arteta is doing. And I think the fans are getting on board with that.”

Arsenal faces Patrick Vieira’s Palace today and they will hope to get all the points and remain unbeaten.