David Seaman is hurt that Arsenal might sell homegrown talents

As they struggle to get game time in the Gunners’ first team, Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe could be sacrificed by Arsenal this summer.

Arsenal has been happy to keep them in their squad, and they even signed new deals not long ago.

However, injuries have ravaged Smith Rowe so far, while Nketiah’s poor form has denied him a chance to play regularly for the Gunners.

The striker knows Arsenal is in the market for a new goalscorer, which clearly shows that the Gunners do not consider him good enough.

He is already behind Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz in the pecking order at the Emirates, so the Gunners might sell him.

However, David Seaman is not happy about this situation and insists it saddens him when homegrown talents have to be sold.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I don’t like to see young players moving clubs for profit and sustainability reasons. I don’t think Financial Fair Play is working, and it’s a negative on the game.

“There has been talk of Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe leaving Arsenal, and for me it hurts when homegrown players leave the club.

“They aren’t getting game time, so they’re going to be frustrated, and fans will be frustrated if they leave because they love singing songs for homegrown players.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We would love to keep all our homegrown talents, but game time is not earned just by being a homegrown talent.

They must earn their place on the team, and now we have many quality players in every position, so it is not easy.

