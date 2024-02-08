David Seaman laughs off Carragher’s criticism of Martin Odegaard

David Seaman has dismissed Jamie Carragher’s criticism of Martin Odegaard’s celebration following Arsenal’s victory against Liverpool over the weekend.

The match against Liverpool presented a significant challenge for Arsenal, and securing a victory was imperative for the Gunners.

Under Mikel Arteta’s management, Arsenal delivered an impressive performance, clinching a 3-1 triumph against the Premier League leaders, which marked a commendable achievement.

Some observers have suggested that Arsenal’s players exhibited excessive jubilation, prompting criticism and even ridicule from certain quarters, who accused them of prematurely celebrating as if they had already secured the league title.

During the post-match celebrations, Martin Odegaard attracted attention by engaging with a cameraman, a gesture that drew disapproval from Jamie Carragher. Carragher expressed the view that Odegaard should have promptly celebrated and proceeded directly to the dressing room without engaging in such actions.

Speaking on the Seaman Says podcast, the former goalkeeper said: ‘I did have a little chuckle last night when I was listening to Jamie Carragher having a go at Odegaard and the photographer. I’m like: ‘Oh, just lost have ya Jamie?!

‘I was like, “Oh my god, so you’ve never celebrated?!”, and Stuart [MacFarlane], the photographer, has been there since I was there. He’s been there since day one and everyone loves Stuart. He’s so passionate about Arsenal.

‘He knows everything about Arsenal, loves everything about Arsenal and I like that. I like that little interaction because Stuart wanted his bit with all the fans behind and all the fans stayed behind.’

We would always be criticised for whatever we do, but it is great to see that our players do not listen to the critics.

While we understand that there are many more games to play, that should not stop us from enjoying a win like what we achieved against Liverpool.

