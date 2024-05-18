David Seaman slams Arsenal star for his reaction to being tackled

David Seaman has criticised Bukayo Saka, among other players, for frequently gesturing as if they have suffered a serious injury when tackled.

It’s widely acknowledged that Saka is one of the most targeted players in the Premier League. Defenders often resort to robust measures to halt his impact on the game.

The attacker consistently calls for protection and can often be observed waving his hands to attract the referee’s attention when he feels he has been fouled.

While Saka remains a crucial player for Arsenal, Seaman believes that players have trivialised a gesture that should be reserved for instances of genuine injury.

He said on his podcast:

“He needs to pack in that waving all the time as well because that’s normally used as a signal to the physio bench when you are in trouble.

“It’s not just Saka, I’ve seen a lot of other players doing it as well now.

“That was always the signal that you’re really hurt so that they can get ready really quickly to get on as soon as the ref signals to them.

“But players are doing it now, they’re doing that signal and then they’re getting up and they’re not even receiving treatment.

“They will try all sorts trust me, they’re rule benders.”

Saka has been deliberately targeted by defenders in the last few seasons, and he needs more protection.

However, he will not get it, and the England international probably has to find a way to adapt or stop complaining.

