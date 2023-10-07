David Seaman suggests how Arsenal can beat Man City

Everyone will want to watch Arsenal vs. Manchester City this weekend. As Arsenal fans, we want to win at any cost, or, as Arteta stated a few weeks ago, in any circumstance.

“We have to continue to do that, and that’s the mindset that we want in every single game, win in any context, and we had very different contexts throughout this season already,” said Arteta a few weeks ago.

Our legend, David Seaman, believes we can beat the defending champions 2-1 and win against them for the first time. However, he believes that in order for that to happen, we must ensure that Erling Haaland is not at ease with us. He suggests William Saliba or Gabriel should dominate Haaland in the same way that 33-year-old Craig Dawson did last weekend when he rendered the Norwegian ineffective as Wolves defeated Manchester City 2-1.

“I’ll go 2-1 to Arsenal. Can we have Dawson for this game to mark Haaland? I know, to mark Haaland out of the game and to clear them off the line as well, what a game he had last weekend. But I have to go for an Arsenal win, just to keep hopes alive and give some confidence that we’d beat them in the league for once,” Seaman said on his podcast.

Despite the fact that Manchester City has one of the best defences in the league, it is apparent that our defence is the one that can win us the game.

How defensively solid we are could deny City the win, but it could also help us win by a narrow margin.

Daniel O

JustArsenal Show –

NEO analyses our Win Against Bournemouth and our loss Against Lens…….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…