David Seaman urges Arsenal to sign Aston Villa star

Arsenal legend David Seaman has urged the Gunners to consider signing Ollie Watkins as they search for a new striker.

Watkins has consistently showcased his quality as one of the top strikers in the Premier League over the last few seasons, maintaining strong performances for Aston Villa.

Despite previous links between Arsenal and Watkins, no concrete move has materialised. However, Seaman believes that after witnessing Watkins’ impressive display against Arsenal, the Gunners should seriously consider bringing him in, emphasising that Watkins is the type of striker Arsenal needs.

He said, as quoted by Team Talk:

“[Watkins] is a good shout. Yeah, because he’s a box striker. He doesn’t get too involved in the build-up play which I like.

“I sometimes see Jesus too far out, and I’m like: ‘No, get back in the middle!’ It’s something everyone is talking about, getting a new striker would boost the team.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Watkins has been one of the finest strikers in the Premier League, which is why we were linked with a move for him in the first place.

The Englishman will keep improving and we will be smart to add him to our squad for a good fee, but we expect Villa to be very reluctant to sell.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…