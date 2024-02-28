David Seaman worried how Arsenal will react if they are knocked out of Europe

David Seaman has expressed his confidence in Arsenal’s performance in the league this year, suggesting that they could remain in the title race for an extended period. However, he acknowledges the potential impact on their confidence if they face elimination from the Champions League by FC Porto.

Arsenal is currently trailing 1-0 after the first leg against FC Porto and needs a victory at the Emirates to progress in the competition. Seaman notes a concerning pattern with the Gunners, as they tend to face challenges and struggle in their form after exiting European competitions.

The outcome of the Champions League tie against FC Porto could have a significant impact on Arsenal’s confidence and subsequent performance in the league, according to Seaman’s observation.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“Last season the reason their title challenge derailed was because of the games they were expected to win, especially at home, so it’s good to see them putting teams to the sword when they have the chance.

“My only worry is this Porto game coming up. Arsenal sometimes have a negative reaction after getting knocked out of Europe, so I’m looking at that and wondering what they’re going to do to make sure it doesn’t happen this time, because they’re in with a great shout of the title this year, a great shout.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The Porto game will be an important one because they are one of the more difficult opponents we have faced this year and will be tough for us to defeat.

If we beat them in London and reach the next round of the Champions League, it will significantly boost our title challenge the rest of the season.

