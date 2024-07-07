David Seaman would “love” Ramsdale to stay but says “Aaron is too good to be Number 2”

According to our legend David Seaman, Arsenal custodian Aaron Ramsdale just needs to press for an exit this summer. Last summer, at a time like this, there was no doubt that the Englishman was Arsenal’s number one, given that he had just renewed his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Anyway, with David Raya eager to leave Brentford and other suitors, such as Bayern Munich and Tottenham, unable to persuade him to join them, Arsenal convinced the Bees to loan them their shot-stopper for an initial £3 million with a £27 million option to make the deal permanent this summer.Arteta sanctioned Raya’s deal, as he wanted to give Ramsdale competition at goal.

Initially, the England custodian maintained his starting position for the first four Premier League match days. However, on the fifth match day, Arteta gave Raya a try in goal and did not look back. The Spaniard missed only two league games, both against Brentford, for which he was ineligible.Despite his high rating, Ramsdale lost favour at the Emirates Stadium. Even though he didn’t make a fuss, many anticipated he’d quit as soon as the 2023–24 season concluded.

Well, he wasn’t able to clinch an exit as yet, with suitors such as Newcastle and Chelsea cooling their interest, but Arsenal goalkeeping veteran David Seaman advises him to continue pushing for an Arsenal exit after the Euros, as dissappointing as it is that he will be leaving the club.“I’ve always said Aaron is too good to be a number two. He’s a fantastic player. He needs to play. Wherever that is, I don’t know,” said Seaman.

“It’s a weird situation. Ideally, you’d love him to stay because that would be great for the club. But he needs to move for his career. And that includes England because, if he’s not playing, he’ll keep dropping down the pecking order with them.”

Interestingly, contrary to reports, as per Seaman, Arsenal will not expect a fortune to let the custodian go; they’ll be fair: “I think they’ll be fair to him because he’s been fair to the club.”

That being said, the most exciting aspect of Ramsdale’s future is where he will play next season. I hope he makes a move to another team

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.