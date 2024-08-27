David Raya agrees his Aston Villa save was his best ever – “It’s like a goal” (plus video)

All Arsenal fans were well aware that Unai Emery just loved to get one over the Gunners after the way he was quickly ddismissed from his coaching position at the Emirates, and it showed last season when his Aston Villa side beat us at home and away, with our oldboy Roberto Martinez not conceding even once against his old team.

And the way Villa played in the first half it was looking like the Gunners were yet again going to come away disappointed until David Raya provided us with the turning point of the match. This was how Raya described the moment to Arsenal.com: “I know it’s a shot from outside the box,” he began. “I think Gabi gets a nick on it, gets a deflection. I think it hits the ground, and then it goes over me, and I’m already going for to the shot. I think I put my knee on the floor, I’m not sure. And I see the ball going towards the goal.

“I tried to get a nick on it, but it hits the bar and from there I just remember kind of a slow motion, the ball going towards the pitch again. And I just stand up and I see Ollie Watkins with the head, and then I just react to it. The main thing is I got a hand on it to clear it away. That’s the most important thing.”

The keeper was then asked if he thought it was the best save of his career, and he replied: “Yeah, I think so,”

“I think it’s one of those that the repetition in the training ground where you save and then you get up for another ball, is that reaction to come from the floor to get another action.

“So, it’s just a flashback from training, kind of thing. Of course I’m delighted to be able to make that save, especially in the crucial moment that we were with 0-0. I think that gave us a little bit of a push for the team. And, not long after, I think we scored. So that was a big moment in the game.

“It’s like a goal, basically. So it’s really important, I think, for me and I think for the team.”

There were definitely a lot of fans that originally thought that Mikel Arteta was totally wrong to drop Aaron Ramsdale in favour of David Raya last season, but he has now proved everyone wrong and has become yet another star in Arsenal’s amazing defensive line-up.

Is everyone now convinced that Arteta was proven right in the end?

