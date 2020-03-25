Arsenal have been handed a major transfer boost.

Arsenal reportedly look to have been handed a major transfer boost as Dayot Upamecano has decided to leave RB Leipzig.

According to Bild, as translated by Get French Football News, the exciting young Frenchman has made up his mind over his future as Arsenal are credited with an interest in signing the player with a €60million release clause.

Still, with Upamecano’s current contract due to expire in 2021, as per Transfermarkt, it could well be that he’ll be available for even less than that €60m figure as Leipzig won’t want to risk losing him on a free a year later.

Arsenal could really do with improving at the back after a difficult season, with Upamecano sure to be an upgrade on the likes of David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

With William Saliba due to return from his loan at Saint-Etienne, we really could have one of the best young centre-back pairings in Europe before too long!