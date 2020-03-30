Dayot Upamecano has spoken about his future.

RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano has provided an update on his future plans amid transfer rumours linking him with Arsenal.

The Gunners could do with a signing like Upamecano right now after a difficult season in which they’ve languished in mid-table rather than really challenge for a top four spot.

Although Arsenal signed David Luiz in the summer, the centre-back options simply haven’t looked good enough for most of the campaign, with Upamecano likely to be a massive upgrade on the likes of Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal can definitely land the young Frenchman, but the Mail, citing Spanish outlet AS, list us as being alongside the likes of Real Madrid as his potential suitors.

Upamecano himself has also spoken about his situation, with the 21-year-old quoted as saying he has several teams after him and that he’ll sort out his future with his agents and family at the end of the season, whenever that may be.

“There are several clubs that want me,” he told RMC, as translated by the Mail.

“I will speak with my agents and my parents at the end of the season and we will make the right decision.”