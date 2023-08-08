De Bruyne reveals his thoughts on an Arsenal title challenge this season

Manchester City’s midfielder, Kevin de Bruyne, has expressed a lack of concern about Arsenal’s prospects in the upcoming season.

De Bruyne, a crucial figure in Manchester City’s squad, remains confident in his team’s status as favourites to clinch the league title. Although Arsenal posed a challenge last season and could potentially repeat their performance, De Bruyne does not seem to be overly apprehensive.

Arsenal has further bolstered its roster by acquiring top-quality players such as Declan Rice and Kai Havertz during this transfer window. The Gunners’ recent victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield adds to their credentials as a team to closely watch in the upcoming term.

Despite these developments, de Bruyne remains unfazed by the situation unfolding at Arsenal and is not allowing it to disrupt his focus or confidence in Manchester City’s abilities

The Belgian said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘There’s about eight or nine teams so I’m not worried about them. We just do what we have to do.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We also do not care much about what is happening at City as we prepare for the new term.

This campaign offers us the chance to go one better than the last time and the intelligent thing to do is to remain focused on what we can control.

We have to be ready to play our game at all times and ensure we will get the results we need.