De Bruyne says Arsenal were incredible – but Man City deserved to win the title

Kevin De Bruyne, like his teammate Kyle Walker, has hailed Arsenal for their outstanding performance in the 2022–23 season. The Gunners were on another level in the recently completed Premier League season. They were 11 points ahead of Manchester City at one time, but a decline in form near the end of the season, while City went on to a remarkable winning streak, saw them lose the league crown.
De Bruyne has slammed those who say Manchester City did not deserve to win the Premier League title. Nonetheless, he concedes that Arteta and his boys were fantastic. He indirectly advised them that being hungry and humble may be how they walk away with the Premier League title. Yet, he warns them that Manchester City will continue to win because he believes they still have it in them to continue soaring.
The Belgian playmaker said on Manchester City’s official website: “The league doesn’t lie — we were the best.
“Arsenal were incredible, especially in the first part of the season. In the end, though we deserve it, we came back, and we’ve won a lot of games.
“We like to win, and we’re never bored of it. We’ve won a lot in the past, but we want to win again and again.
“I’m sure the future will be the same. It’s incredible — to win three times in a row, it’s hard work. We deserve it.
“The hunger is there, the mentality is good, it’s a good group. We just want to play good football. Pep makes sure that the group stays hungry. The group is very humble.”
There is no other option for Arsenal but to win the Premier League in the foreseeable future we simply must outperform Manchester City. If going all out in the transfer window is the only chance to compete with Manchester City, then money should be spent, or else Man City will maintain their supremacy.
Daniel O
We will be back next season. Disappointed last season for botching Top 4 at the last minute but look where we are today.
We botched winning the EPL this season but let’s hope we can make another massive step next season and that is to win it.
City are not invincible and are beatable but we just self destructed. It was our own doing like last season against Spurs for 4th place..
Arsenal was incredible, no doubt! But we need to be exceptional to beat Man City next season. We need to balance stats of why Arsenal beat Brentford 3-0 and drew 1-1 yet Brentford beat Man City back-to-back (2-1 and 1-0). What was Brentford’s magic wand? Why did Arsenal lose to Man City back-to-back (3-1 and 4-1)? In the first leg, Arsenal had 63 per cent possession against Man City’s 37 per cent; Arsenal had 2 yellow cards against Man City’s 4. Man City are masters of counter-offensive but same is their weakness. Again, the ball control by Man City players render their goalkeeper redundant and vulnerable. This suggests that we should always aim to increase our shots on targets than having advantage in ball possession; mostly shooting from the flanks than face-to-face with Ederson – the shot-stopper – if he remains Man City goalkeeper, the next time we meet. Most goals scored against the goalkeeper have come from the far right, left or low between his legs, not from high balls or the middle of the goal posts. We need to factor these observation and more in our tactics. We must learn to outsmart the Champions because only Arsenal have been invincibles and will continue to set such records.