Kevin De Bruyne, like his teammate Kyle Walker, has hailed Arsenal for their outstanding performance in the 2022–23 season. The Gunners were on another level in the recently completed Premier League season. They were 11 points ahead of Manchester City at one time, but a decline in form near the end of the season, while City went on to a remarkable winning streak, saw them lose the league crown.

De Bruyne has slammed those who say Manchester City did not deserve to win the Premier League title. Nonetheless, he concedes that Arteta and his boys were fantastic. He indirectly advised them that being hungry and humble may be how they walk away with the Premier League title. Yet, he warns them that Manchester City will continue to win because he believes they still have it in them to continue soaring.

The Belgian playmaker said on Manchester City’s official website: “The league doesn’t lie — we were the best.

“Arsenal were incredible, especially in the first part of the season. In the end, though we deserve it, we came back, and we’ve won a lot of games.

“We like to win, and we’re never bored of it. We’ve won a lot in the past, but we want to win again and again.

“I’m sure the future will be the same. It’s incredible — to win three times in a row, it’s hard work. We deserve it.

“The hunger is there, the mentality is good, it’s a good group. We just want to play good football. Pep makes sure that the group stays hungry. The group is very humble.”

There is no other option for Arsenal but to win the Premier League in the foreseeable future we simply must outperform Manchester City. If going all out in the transfer window is the only chance to compete with Manchester City, then money should be spent, or else Man City will maintain their supremacy.

Daniel O