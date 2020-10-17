De Bruyne’s absence must give Arsenal a big chance against City, no?

Will losing De Bruyne really make City struggle?

The near top of the table clash takes place over the weekend when we come face to face against Manchester City after the return from international duty. And what a clash it is set to be as the master yet again takes on his apprentice, surely looking for a bit of revenge.

In some negative news for City though, Sky Sports reported today that Pep Guardiola has confirmed Kevin De Bruyne is out of the clash against our boys over the weekend, Gabriel Jesus has also been ruled out but Sergio Aguero could be set to make some form of an appearance in his comeback from injury.

To be without De Bruyne was to be expected given that he flew back from international duty after sustaining an injury, but of course we know that Manchester City is not a one man team and even without him they surely will pose a threat to us as they always manage to do.

But there is one key difference from previous games up to now, the mentality and tactical approach of our team, gives us a little bit more of an edge and everybody will talk if we lose saying how we still have a lot more to work on, of course we do, but the change Arteta has made, has been very very impressive so far and whatever happens on the weekend against City we can be sure that things will only be getting better for our boys regardless.

I have no doubt that we can’t pull off yet another top performance against City but if that is not to be the case then will it really be the end of the world, will Arsenal really be in “a crisis” or will it be something we can bounce back from and take positives, knowing what we would need to work on? as we did when we lost to Liverpool in our third game of the season?

Will it be a case of no De Bruyne, no problem for our boys? Here’s hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman