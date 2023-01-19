De Gea admits suspended teammate hands Arsenal a boost

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea admits the absence of Casemiro when they face Arsenal in their next Premier League game is a big blow.

The Brazilian picked up a booking in his last game for the Red Devils, which effectively rules him out of the game against the Gunners this weekend.

The importance of the former Real Madrid man cannot be overstated, as his arrival is one reason they have been in tremendous form.

Now he misses the game just when fans have started comparing his impact to that of Thomas Partey at Arsenal. Commenting on the situation, De Gea said via The Daily Mail:

‘It’s a big blow to lose Casemiro for Sunday.

‘I don’t get why Arsenal don’t play as we have to play in the same week and they don’t. Now we are missing one of our best players.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Casemiro has been arguably the best player at United in recent weeks and their defence needs his presence to feel safe.

This is a huge boost for Arsenal because our creative midfielders will now likely get joy when they attack the Red Devils in the match.

Nevertheless, we have to avoid being overly confident and complacent in the fixture.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – A funny and interesting review of the Arsenal Women’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea from an Irish perspective! From DUBLIN ARSENAL