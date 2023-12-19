De Zerbi admits Brighton “are not used to suffering like this” after Arsenal defeat

Arsenal as an opponent intrigued Roberto De Zerbi, who labeled them the best and one of the few teams capable of denying them dominance.

Anyone who watched Arsenal beat Brighton 2-0 will agree that the Gunners were the better team by a mile.

Arsenal dominated the Seagulls from the first minute to the last. De Zerbi’s team failed to register a single shot in the first half. Arsenal were the team to silence the Seagulls’ assault in their last 49 games, while they were at their best in attack, registering 15 attempts in the first half.

The Gunners continued to attack in the second half, eventually scoring after missing chance after chance. Gabriel Jesus nodded in at the far post corner to break the deadlock, and Havertz later on in the game extended the lead with a clinical finish.

Arsenal were fantastic; they would have scored more but weren’t as clinical as they should have been, which rescued De Zerbi and his team from an embarrassing loss.

The Italian coach said this of the Gunners after the loss: “Arsenal played much better than us. They deserved to win the game. We suffered a lot. I think Arsenal are one of the best; maybe this season the best team in the Premier League. We are not used to suffering in this way. We are used to controlling the game.”

It’s encouraging to hear De Zerbi admit Arteta outwitted him. Numbers do not lie; Arsenal showed up versus Brighton. According to Whoscored, the Gunners had 26 shots (Brighton had 6 shots), 9 of which were on target (Brighton only had 1 on target), the Gunners completed 11 dribbles (Brighton only completed 4 dribbles), and Arsenal had 10 corners (Brighton only had 1 corner).

Daniel O

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…