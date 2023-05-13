De Zerbi sends a message to Trossard ahead of their reunion in Arsenal’s match

Robert de Zerbi reportedly fell out with Leandro Trossard when the Arsenal man played for Brighton.

De Zerbi only joined the Seagulls this season as a replacement for Graham Potter, who had left to manage Chelsea.

The Italian has made them even better than they were under Potter, but he did not find it easy with every player at the club when he first arrived.

Trossard was one of their best men and he expected to bank on the Belgian, but they fell out quickly.

Reports claimed De Zerbi did not pick the attacker for several reasons, including injury, which the Belgian informed the gaffer about.

When Trossard left, there seemed to be bad blood between them and they will reunite when Arsenal faces Brighton this weekend.

However, De Zerbi insists he has nothing against the Arsenal January signing. The Italian said via Metro Sport:

‘Trossard is a fantastic player. He was a fantastic player when he played for us and he still is a fantastic player.

‘Now we have other players. I am proud for my players and I’m proud of my squad.

‘I only want to speak about my players and don’t want to speak about players from other teams.’

Trossard has been a fine player for us and it does not matter how his spell at Brighton ended.

The Seagulls enjoyed his talent while it lasted. He is now an Arsenal player and we love how he has performed since he moved to the Emirates.

