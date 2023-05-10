De Zerbi talks up Brighton chances against Arsenal “We will show our quality”

Optimistic Arsenal fans, after the wins against Chelsea and Newcastle, believe the Premier League title race is still on. Why would anyone else think otherwise? It is just Manchester City dropping six points in their next four fixtures, and boom! Arsenal win the league.

As Arsenal wait for the Citizens to drop points, they, on their part, need to be winning. After beating Chelsea and Newcastle, Arsenal have Brighton up next for them. After Manchester City and Newcastle, the Seagulls are the other tough teams to beat.

Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea have all faced the wrath of this Roberto De Zerbi team. While Arsenal plans to dispatch them, collecting their third win in their last five games, Roberto De Zerbi has other plans. The Italian saw his team lose 5-1 to relegation-threatened Everton on Monday night. That loss didn’t go well with him, and after the game, he sent a warning to his next opponent, Arsenal, saying (as per Football London):

“I think on Sunday (vs. Arsenal), we will show our quality and be back to playing our style,” said De Zerbi. “You will see the true Brighton.”

Brighton may have plans to impede Arsenal’s title charge, but I doubt they’ll succeed. Arsenal will turn up for that game and look for a big, fat win, considering what’s at stake, and taking into account Brighton’s injury crisis. Hopefully, as Arsenal do that, Everton will use the momentum from their 5-1 win over Brighton to stun Manchester City at Goodison Park.

All we can do right now is keep our fingers crossed!

COYG!!!

Sam P

