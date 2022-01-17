Deafening silence from Vlahovic’s camp is hindering Arsenal’s bid to sign him

Arsenal is continuing to push for the signature of Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian goal machine is one player who could transform Mikel Arteta’s team with his goals.

The Gunners’ attack could be different from next season, with the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah likely leaving.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins are two other strikers who have been linked with a move to the Emirates in the last few months.

Both strikers have performed well for their present clubs, but Arsenal seems to have made Vlahovic their number one target.

Corriere Fiorentino via Sports Witness insists they are ready to make an offer that Fiorentina cannot refuse.

However, the player and his representatives are refusing to talk or discuss his future.

This deafening silence has become an issue, but there is little his current employers can do.

This means that Arsenal should probably now turn their attention towards other targets.

Vlahovic’s form in Serie A suggests he would be a top player in the next few years.

If Arsenal becomes the lucky club that lands him, we would undoubtedly reap the rewards, but we cannot force a player to join us.

We are a big enough club, and Vlahovic should be eager to move to the Emirates.