“Deal finally completed” Arsenal finally offloads unwanted midfielder

Lucas Torreira has finally signed his contract as a new player for Galatasaray, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The midfielder has been surplus to requirements at Arsenal since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager and he spent the last two seasons on loan at Atletico Madrid and Fiorentina.

He was widely expected to join the latter on a permanent deal, but they couldn’t find an agreement with Arsenal to keep him.

He returned to the Emirates for preseason, but he did not finish it with the Gunners and left to find a new club.

Reports linked him with a move to several clubs, but Galatasaray has finally struck a deal to sign him.

Romano tweeted: “Lucas Torreira signs the contract as new Galatasaray player in Milano tonight. Deal finally completed.

“Arsenal will receive €6/7m plus add-ons.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is such a blessing to finally offload Torreira because he was the hardest player to sell.

The Uruguayan’s future at the club changed when Arteta became manager.

Previously, he did well under Unai Emery and he was even a fans’ favourite at the start of his spell in London.

We trust Arteta to have made the right decision and we wish him the best of luck at his next club.

