Debate – 7 Questions arising from Arsenal’s sudden change of form

Much like everybody else I was astounded when we beat Chelsea, and the way we did it certainly was impressive given the form we have been in. We followed this up with a win this week against Brighton, albeit a less convincing one which could easily have ended in a draw.
I have two trains of thought on our change of form – firstly why it has happened, and secondly what it means.
Many have suggested that it is down to the youth players that we have been able to play this way by not letting the old guard fill the team. I’d say this is partially correct, I say this because we saw from these games that the typical players that have fingers pointed at them played well. There certainly should not be any complaints about the performances of Xhaka/Bellerin, etc over these games. So why do I say partially correct? Because I think the difference is that we have filled a position that has been left unfilled all season – a number 10.
Emile Smith-Rowe does something that no other player can do, which is to link our midfield and attack. This doesn’t necessarily mean providing assists and scoring goals, but popping into pockets of space to pull defenders out of shape and create gaps for other players to exploit. We haven’t seen anybody be able to do that this season, and watching a genuine number 10 be in our starting 11 should make it clear how desperate we are for that kind of player. It takes a huge burden from our sitting midfielders (who no longer have to risk pushing forward) and our attackers (who do not have to do their own build up play). My only worry is that ESR being injured could hugely impact the team or Arteta could drop him for other players.
So what does this mean? This is a little harder to work out and perhaps your thoughts on this may be a little different – but hear me out, I’ve tried to be logical so tell me which statements you think are wrong and give me a good reason why.
So this is what these performances say to me about the squad/management.
1. If the squad is good enough to beat Chelsea convincingly, the squad alone cannot be blamed for consistently poor results and Arteta must be criticised.
2. If a number 10 has made the difference, excluding Ozil and only playing ESR after so long suggests a stubbornness/favouritism in the starting 11 to the detriment of performances.
3. Only playing a number 10 at this stage of the season and leaving Ozil out with no inbound transfers suggests that playing ESR is a last resort or not Arteta’s chosen playing style.
4. If on the other hand we purchase a number 10 in January it suggests that Ozil was left out for more than footballing reasons and ESR never trusted (until now).
5. Auba’s performance has not improved unlike every other attacker that has played in these games, he does not lead and should be dropped from the league squad until this improves. He does not appear to be captain material.
6. Playing 5 at the back has been an intentional choice and a mistake as the team is better balanced, more attacking with 4 at the back and without significant detriment to our defence.
7. Arteta has made significant mistakes so far this season, contributed to by formation and lack of number 10. Any return to 5 at the back and no number 10 will mean that Arteta is not learning from his mistakes or trying to improve the performances of the team.
I’ve been very disappointed with Arteta so far but given that we can play the way we have, there is light at the end of the tunnel if Arteta learns from his mistakes.
He has to learn somewhere and if he has then we might see a change in fortune as the start to make our way, slowly, up the table. Not going to be perfect after 1 week but we are seeing that the no10 role is needed in his system so SmithRowe keeps starting and if Mesut is staying until June then reinstate him to cover SR as its alot for someone so young every game.
Pepe is back up to Saka,
As is Willian to Martinelli
& Auba to Laca.
Ozil can be for SmithRowe
Come the summer we will know who’s to go and the subs on this list look like the departees in question.
They all can be sold and replaced or in Mesut case walk away for nothing but get some use outta him even for 5-10 games as a sub to pick apart defences.
Disagree on the Ozil comments. ESR playing well in that role doesn’t show MA made a mistake in leaving our Ozil per se. ESR is so much more active in supporting different areas of the pitch than Ozil and actually fights for possession. Ozil may be better at the final pass, better than most in world football, but he surrenders possession so easily a lot of the time that I don’t believe he would be as effective overall.
I would agree with the criticism that we started the season without another option and were only seeing results now that ESR has recovered – it was short-sighted and shows poor planning. We need another player who can do what ESR does, but it has to be someone with similar work ethic.
Ozil is done and the sooner he moves on the better.
Just an article meant to attack the manager again and bring up Ozil into arguments.
You guys don’t get tired.
I don’t understand the number 10 and creativity cries maybe someone should enlighten me on what I am missing. If my memory serves me right, Mesut was dropped since the restart, upon which we had mixed results in the league but we didn’t have scoring issues (including scoring and beating the best in the league) as well as going on to win the FA Cup and CS. As a matter of fact during that time Aubameyang was the only one scoring if I remember correctly.
We started this season winning our first two games and we still didn’t have scoring issues. How then when we dropped to the bottom of the ocean did the creativity cries arise? Was it really a problem we had?
I think we had a lot of success in the big games at the end of last season but did still struggle a lot against the smaller sides who are so bothered of we have possession. I think creativity was a problem in those games as we couldn’t counter attack them and didn’t have too many other ideas.
Thank you for your response. This might explain our inconsistent league results.
If only the fan base could stop their bias for or against Mesut Ozil and really analyised the games this season, then the obvious thing that was missing was CREATIVITY.
The only two players we currently have in the squad qho fit the bill are Ozil and ESR – forget Ceballos, he doesn’t create and we all know he wants to play for Madrid anyway, so what’s the point?!?!
So, if it was for footballing reasons that MA took the decision to cast out Ozil, why couldn’t he see what every single fan (don’t forget to be unbiased) witnessed during every game and bring in ESR?
Would he be playing if the corona virus hadn’t intervened and forced MA to bring in the players we saw against chelsea and BHA? I very much doubt it.
I believe his biggest error, was not in dropping Ozil, but not replacing him…he has now done just that and I wish/hope that ESR goes from strength to strength – but we need a back up if he gets injured.
That’s when we will see if MA has planned for the rest of this season and further down the line.
It is brilliant to see our players now attacking with flowing football and quickly turning defense in to attack…may I suggest that it could be we have at last, got “Our Arsenal back?”
For me, ESR will be our NO10 for many seasons and all those who said we don’t need this type of player in today’s game should watch our before and after performances with him.
I would go as far as to say, if he keeps this up and MA sticks with him, he is as an imprtant player for the future as either Saka and Martinelli.
In regards to creativity, you’re forgetting Saka for some reason? He’s been unbelievable since last season. I would mention Martinelli has well.
Even if they don’t score or assist, these two cause havoc most of the time.
My bad, you did mention in the last line.
Excellent article by the way.
It’s only two games, one we should be winning anyway, so lets not get carried away.
Despite that, one can identify some reasons that may have helped us to back-to-back victories.
1. The team has looked a lot more balanced with two wingers, and all other players in their normal positions.
2. Martinelli. A bit like Sanchez, in the sense that his work ethic, pressing, determination, is infectious.
3. Saka has been brilliant!
3. If one looks at our recent poor form in the league, it’s only really been Villa that has torn us apart in the league. Yes, we’ve really been struggling for goals, and chances, but all the games have been tight. We have been poor, but also extremely unlucky with red cards, key injuries, and the timing of some of the goals we have conceded. I am not making excuses, because we have been poor, but a lot has gone against us as well.
Don’t forget that ESR hadn’t played EPL football before, and just a couple of Europa League games, which came on the back of an injury. I was screaming for him to be tried recently, but I understand MA not wanting to throw him into a struggling side.
