Debate: Arsenal fans won’t believe in a real title bid unless a top striker is signed

This weekend marks the long-awaited return of the Premier League. As we gear up for the opening weekend of the league season, it’s no surprise that Manchester City are once again considered the favourites for the league title.

As always, Arsenal and other ambitious Premier League teams rely on City’s standards dropping in order to have a shot at glory. Last season, our Gunners really stepped up their game, but they struggled with being efficient when it mattered most. Arsenal definitely needed a game-changer in attack to outdo Manchester City.

The defence (including goalkeeping) is looking better than ever, with the midfield set to be at its strongest next season. Thomas Partey staying, Declan Rice flourishing as an 8, and even Mikel Merino joining will contribute to Arsenal dominating the midfield battles.

With that said, Mikel Arteta could really benefit from recruiting a top striker before the August 30 transfer deadline. They need a player who can completely transform their attack efficiency. Last season, after the 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, the Athletic claimed that Arsenal’s chiefs acknowledged the team’s need for a game changer who could break through even the toughest defences.

If Arsenal only signs Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino, most fans will say that Arsenal “can” win the league.

If Arsenal secure Calafiori, Merino, and a top attacker, most fans will say: Arsenal “will” win the league.

It’s pretty obvious that in the coming days, the Gunners should sign a top striker to elevate their game and potentially make them strong contenders for the league title.

