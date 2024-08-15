Debate: Arsenal fans won’t believe in a real title bid unless a top striker is signed

This weekend marks the long-awaited return of the Premier League. As we gear up for the opening weekend of the league season, it’s no surprise that Manchester City are once again considered the favourites for the league title.
As always, Arsenal and other ambitious Premier League teams rely on City’s standards dropping in order to have a shot at glory. Last season, our Gunners really stepped up their game, but they struggled with being efficient when it mattered most. Arsenal definitely needed a game-changer in attack to outdo Manchester City.
The defence (including goalkeeping) is looking better than ever, with the midfield set to be at its strongest next season. Thomas Partey staying, Declan Rice flourishing as an 8, and even Mikel Merino joining will contribute to Arsenal dominating the midfield battles.
With that said, Mikel Arteta could really benefit from recruiting a top striker before the August 30 transfer deadline. They need a player who can completely transform their attack efficiency. Last season, after the 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, the Athletic claimed that Arsenal’s chiefs acknowledged the team’s need for a game changer who could break through even the toughest defences.
If Arsenal only signs Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino, most fans will say that Arsenal “can” win the league.
If Arsenal secure Calafiori, Merino, and a top attacker, most fans will say: Arsenal “will” win the league.
It’s pretty obvious that in the coming days, the Gunners should sign a top striker to elevate their game and potentially make them strong contenders for the league title.
Peter Rix
The new CF doesn’t have to be highly prolific, because many productive strikers only excel in goalscoring
We had that player type in Aubameyang and he didn’t fit into Arteta’s system
I’d prefer a strong hardworking CF like Zirkzee instead of someone like Ronaldo or Kane
but we have one of those Havertz???
they say the reason Arsenal were not in for Zirkzee is he is too similar to what we have, offers nothing different
the fans have been clear that clinical and prolific is what they want, on JA at least
Havertz can’t always play with his back to goal
Arsenal didn’t approach Zirkzee because he was biased towards his compatriot at Man United
So if gai is correct, we should trust Eddie to leads the line.
Nketiah isn’t strong enough to play well with his back to goal
I see on Sky Sports that Brighton have activated Geroginio Rutter’s release clause of 40M from Leeds.
Does this mean Evan Ferguson is leaving perhaps?
I personally wouldn’t mind seeing him in an Arsenal shirt. Premier league proven, young and can still improve.
However I wouldn’t go as far as saying we “will” win the league if we signed him. But someone for the future maybe.
it does seem interesting what is going on at Brighton, they brought in a £35m forward from Germany yesterday too, they seem overloaded in the forward department
personally i prefer Joao Pedro over Ferguson
I dont get the desperate clamour for a 25/30 goal striker. We score goals at a high rate anyway who cares who scores them? It might happen one of these windows but it won’t be this one so I’m fully behind what we’ve already got