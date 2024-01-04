Debate: Do Arsenal fans now think that winning the title is just a pipe dream?

Our Arsenal’s title hopes gone?
Arsenal fans are known to be a bit dramatic and reactionary, but this all feels like a really bad case of DeJa’Vu and I’m already having flashbacks to last season. We started off the season in great form and after bringing in some top level players, I personally started to believe this could be our season. I know it’s a bit reactionary to straight up say we are now out of the title race, but if we continue to keep playing like we have recently, I feel like the title is just another pipe dream and we are all going to be left disappointed again.
Ending the year with a loss really hurt and because we don’t play for a while, it feels like were going to be stuck mulling over this result for too long, and when Arsenal fans begin to overthink, our confidence goes down and we seem to lose our way.
Now, things could be much worse and honestly when you look at the big picture we’ve had a positive start to the season, we’ve played 20 games in the Premier League, winning 12, drawing 4 and losing 4. When you look at those stats it doesn’t seem too bad, but then again there’s a lot more competition around us this season than there was last season. With several teams playing well and competing for the top spot, it makes our job all the more difficult.
Personally, I think that if we don’t have a good January and bounce back, we could be set for a battle to get into the top four, never mind the title. Liverpool, Aston Villa, Spurs and Manchester City all look good this season and with such a tight group of teams competing, Arsenal need every single point they can get. If we have another run of games like the last two then silverware becomes less likely and the fight for a spot in the top 4 will become the goal.
Obviously, Arsenal fans don’t want that, we want to be challenging for the title, but our squad seems depleted and lost, opponents have begun to figure Arteta’s systems out and our frontline are finding it hard to link up and score goals, the teams around us don’t seem to be having that problem, and maybe it’s time for Arteta to shake things up and try adapting to the situation.
We face Liverpool in the FA Cup next, then we have a game against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest to round off January and those two Premier League games are must-wins, dropping anymore unneeded points at this stage could send us down a bad path and lead us back to where we ended last season, with a great side, but nothing to show for it.
What’s your thoughts Gooners?
Daisy Mae
Its good that title dream is crushed earlier rather than last few matches of the season, having low expectations is best for our health.
Mathematically, we could still win EPL. Unfortunately, we’ve missed many great chances to collect more points from the supposedly-highly-winnable games, so we’d better focus on UCL
From what I’ve seen so far Arteta will never win us an Epl title. Just forget.
You’re kidding right? Have you already forgotten last season?
Almost everyone thought we may struggle for top 4, yet MA pushed City (one of greatest teams we’ve ever seen last season) almost all the way, with big injuries all season, and the youngest team in the league.
MA also has an excellent record against the top 6, which is even more impressive when you consider he rarely gets to use his best XI, very inexperienced players, transitional phase for around the first 2/2.5 years, and he’s been up against very established managers who’ve had better players at their disposal.
I’m not saying MA doesn’t have any flaws, but it’s amazing that fans ignore all context and some of the great work he’s done.
Also, he’s up against a team that cheats, and has been for well over a decade. Making it almost impossible to win the league.
Jen, still waiting for your list of 50 attacking midfielders that Wenger had when he bought Ozil.
While you make such ridiculous claims, how can you be taken seriously?
I note that you have suddenly realised that a certain team have been cheating for. “well over a decade” but I suggest there are two clubs who fit that scenario (city and chelsea).
Strangely, you have never mentioned this ONCE when criticising AW, but it has suddenly become a talking point when MA is involved… any reason for that?
City WIN
United WIN
Spurs DRAW
Pool DRAW
Chelsea DRAW
Maybe the Spurs and Chelsea matches should’ve been won but overall this season is pretty good against the traditional big 6. Last season our record vs them was 3 defeats, 6 wins, 3 defeats, 1 draw.
But it’s the matches like W Ham, Fulham etc we should’ve won. I mean we’ve lost 5 points vs Fulham alone.
It’s mathematically possible, but Arteta must change tactics and get more from his players.
Man management is his Achilles heel, and very little improvement if any over the years.
He continues to overplay players, and doesn’t rotate enough. And when they do play, the rust is obvious and not sure why he expects them to suddenly be productive.
Arteta built the squad, but doesn’t seem to trust or play his reserves often enough. How can someone be on the bench for weeks or more, and then instantly pick up the slack when a starter drops form?
I think we tend to blame the players too often and don’t question the manager’s decisions and tactics enough.
Accountability rests on Arteta now. Change the tactics and style of play before it’s too late. Rinse and repeat is not the solution to our problems.
It’s not crushed at all.
Vamos, why not read what Durand has written and give your answers to his points, instead of just writing a slogan?
His points are well made and structured and it would be interesting to read your responses as a MA supporter.
Don’t forget, my friend Jon Fox follows your views with interest and, as he is wavering a little regarding Mikel, you need to boost him up as well.
In Arsene’s voice “Its still possible mathematically”. Notably, title winning sides of the past have only lost 3-5games per winner season. Arsenal have lost 4 games with 18 games remaining. To stand a chance, they would have to win atleast 15-16 of those games to accumulate at least 85pts or more. Given our current form, that is “practically impossible”. Besides, it would require both Liverpool and ManCity to falter while Arsenal ascends at the same time. So yes, the title is odds less than 10% at this point in time.
DM. It’s a bit early to talk of pipe dreams, we’re only just over halfway through our PL games.
Lets get past the ACON & Asian Cup and then see how the situation looks before losing hope. We’re going to be involved in lots of football soon, and unless we take an early exit in one or both cups ( FA & CL) we might have problems.
We are just 5 points behind Liverpool. We are still in the title race. We should be positive. Other teams struggle as well. We can will the league.
I do believe Arteta has become too predictable with his tactics ! Most teams have worked out that if they block the wide areas up front we dont have any real alternatives to offer. Both Saka and Martinelli have become less effective in the past few months. I would like to see him try a 3/4/3 combination. My team would be as follows : Ramsdale, White,Saliba,Gabrial, : Odegaard,Rice,Havertz,Smith-Rowe, :Saka,Jesus/Trossard,Martinelli. Also still believe we need a top goal scoring centre forward.
The six points dropped in the last two games, and in particular the performance against Fulham, has all but extinguished any hope of Arsenal winning the league this season as far as I’m concerned. The competition is too fierce for Arsenal to close a five-point gap and three teams ahead of us.
I think the fight is now between City and Liverpool. We will now only be scrapping for a top-four finish with the likes of Villa and Spurs
FA Cup is our hope of a trophy.
And if Arteta fields a weakened team against Liverpool that hope will have gone as well.
Because we aren’t winning anything else.
We are not winning any title. Our style is not good enough. We have far to many problems in the team set up and our forwards dont score because there is very little link up play. Jesus, isn’t a no9, Martinelli hasn’t an end product. They dont attack as a unit and Haverz is like a ghost. Our defence can be got at, especially down the wings and we are in a run of form at the moment that is relegation form.
4 points from 15 is disastrous.
It’s just midway of the season. There’s still lots of football to play and lots of twists and turns, as long as Arsenal are close to the top, don’t rule them out of winning the title.
Just as it’s too early to concede the title to City or Liverpool, it is also too early to rule Arsenal out of contention.
It’s far to early to right-off us from wining the PL. Although at this point it looks like it will be very difficult. However,football is a funny game and one of the most unpredictable to forcast results. I think most understand that things like injuries, the loss of players to the ACON and Asia cup and the fixtures over the next months will play a big part. Of course this applies to all PL teams and obviously the ones that handle it best have the best chance of wining something. Also some clubs have more resourses than others which will enable them to strengthen in the transfer window. I do not know who will win the PL but we have as good a chance, at this point, as anyone else.