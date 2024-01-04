Debate: Do Arsenal fans now think that winning the title is just a pipe dream?

Our Arsenal’s title hopes gone?

Arsenal fans are known to be a bit dramatic and reactionary, but this all feels like a really bad case of DeJa’Vu and I’m already having flashbacks to last season. We started off the season in great form and after bringing in some top level players, I personally started to believe this could be our season. I know it’s a bit reactionary to straight up say we are now out of the title race, but if we continue to keep playing like we have recently, I feel like the title is just another pipe dream and we are all going to be left disappointed again.

Ending the year with a loss really hurt and because we don’t play for a while, it feels like were going to be stuck mulling over this result for too long, and when Arsenal fans begin to overthink, our confidence goes down and we seem to lose our way.

Now, things could be much worse and honestly when you look at the big picture we’ve had a positive start to the season, we’ve played 20 games in the Premier League, winning 12, drawing 4 and losing 4. When you look at those stats it doesn’t seem too bad, but then again there’s a lot more competition around us this season than there was last season. With several teams playing well and competing for the top spot, it makes our job all the more difficult.

Personally, I think that if we don’t have a good January and bounce back, we could be set for a battle to get into the top four, never mind the title. Liverpool, Aston Villa, Spurs and Manchester City all look good this season and with such a tight group of teams competing, Arsenal need every single point they can get. If we have another run of games like the last two then silverware becomes less likely and the fight for a spot in the top 4 will become the goal.

Obviously, Arsenal fans don’t want that, we want to be challenging for the title, but our squad seems depleted and lost, opponents have begun to figure Arteta’s systems out and our frontline are finding it hard to link up and score goals, the teams around us don’t seem to be having that problem, and maybe it’s time for Arteta to shake things up and try adapting to the situation.

We face Liverpool in the FA Cup next, then we have a game against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest to round off January and those two Premier League games are must-wins, dropping anymore unneeded points at this stage could send us down a bad path and lead us back to where we ended last season, with a great side, but nothing to show for it.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

