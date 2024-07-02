Debate: I used to see around 10 games a season as an Arsenal member but last season I got ZERO

So, I’m not sure if this is me spreading awareness or asking my peers for advice?

You know how you have a random direct debit set up that you either forget about or never get around to cancelling?

Well fortunately because I had changed bank details, Arsenal have had to ask me for my yearly membership fee which would normally be taken out automatically.

I say fortunately because I didn’t attend the Emirates this season.

For over a decade I have paid for two Red Memberships which essentially means I’m paying for access to tickets (majority of the time for home fixtures) a month in advance.

The last campaign though was the first time I was unable to do so, essentially meaning that I am paying for a service that I am not getting.

I have given the club approx. 80 pounds for nothing.

As much as I love the Gunners, they are a Billion-pound company who don’t need given money for nothing.

So, before I renew my memberships I just wanted some reassurance that I wasn’t going to invest in the same experience again?

Because when I say unable that doesn’t imply a lack of effort at my end or other commitments preoccupying my time.

Arsenal in the last year changed their protocol no longer selling seats on a first come first serve basis. The criteria now is your name must be drawn from a ballot.

To be fair this is the club trying to battle a serious touting issue. I have been in coffee shops and witnessed people pull out a handful of cards and then sell them for the day. On each card will have access to the stadium for that days match.

The scheme being that say if they paid 50 pounds for the seat, they might now be charging 150. This obviously became apparent when we started challenging for the title again. In 2023 when being Champions was a possibility, rumours were that some Gooners were handing over thousands of pounds because they wanted to be in attendance if the trophy was lifted.

This is obviously against the law.

Yet should loyal customers like me have to miss out because of the minority.

Can it morally be correct that in the dark days of selling our best talent to rivals , competing only for top 4 , the dark days of Unai Emery’s reign , I travelled to London once a month to see a match but once my team flirt with the idea of being successful again , I’m suddenly missing out .

I emailed the club for clarification that I’m not basically paying 80 pound to put my name in a hat and also …how do I know my names going into that hat?

Where I used to see in front of me what I was buying (availability, etc) now I am taking someone’s word as gospel. Why not for example implement a system where if one member is successful for one match, they sit out the next ballot?

I knew the answer of course. Arsenal care about taking the cash, not who they are taking it from?

I contacted them because the company line is they continue to evaluate how the ballot is working so I thought it couldn’t harm to share my experience.

Their stats say that for every ballot you enter you have 11 percent chance of being successful. That number jumps to 33 if you upgrade to a silver member. These figures though are disputed among the fan base. Which is why I’m curious if any readers are finding what I’m finding – entry for every possible ballot and zero tickets?

There’s going to be hundreds or maybe even thousands in a similar position. Just think how much the Kroenke family are pocketing for every member who may or may not be in this hat? Does the hat even exist?

This was my response from the club,

Dear Daniel,

Thank you for your email.

I want to express my sincere apologies for the frustration and disappointment you’ve experienced regarding your membership and ticket allocations for Arsenal matches this season. I understand how important attending games is to you, and it’s disheartening to hear that despite your efforts, you haven’t been successful in obtaining tickets through the ballot system.

I completely empathise with your concerns about the fairness of the balloting system and its impact on your ability to attend matches. It’s certainly not the experience we aim to provide for our loyal members, and I assure you that your feedback has been noted.

I want to assure you that we are constantly reviewing our ticket allocation processes for next season to ensure fairness and accessibility for all our members. While I can’t promise immediate solutions, I want you to know that your feedback is invaluable in helping us make improvements.

Kind regards,

Melissa

The issue is our owners make money off the brand we are, which is why they have never had to worry about ending out 21-year drought for the Prem.

Most clubs can play off our emotions. They are aware I’ll end up paying the membership and if I don’t others will.

That’s how they can justify the cost of shirts and TV subscriptions.

I used to average 10 games a season but now for the same price get nothing.

I’m interested in anyone else’s stories and hope maybe you can tell me I am just being unlucky?

Dan