Debate: Kai Havertz must stay as Arsenal’s first-choice striker this season

Havertz must play CF this season

Watching back the game against Liverpool, it makes me a bit disappointed, of course there’s no need to stress right now and we must keep in mind that it is pre-season, the players aren’t fully match fit and ultimately the pre-season is used to build your fitness and connections within the squad. The results don’t really matter that much, but, I do think Arteta has a lot to think about coming into the new season and a few big choices to make, and one I think he needs to make rather sooner than later, is Havertz playing as our number 9

Gabriel Jesus is incredible on a good day and can produce some great performances and uses his knowledge and experience to put himself as Arteta’s normal first choice when it comes to centre forward, but we saw last season that Kai Havertz is more than able to play in the number 9 role and when he does, he produces goals.

Initially brought in as a midfield option, it took Havertz a little bit to get going in the middle of the pitch and it wasn’t until Jesus was sidelined with an injury that Arteta really gave Havertz the chance to play in his natural position. When he did, he quickly began to shine and for me, was sone of our best players last season, especially in the second half of the season and I think his skill is wasted in the midfield. Not that he’s not capable of playing there, but just because of what he can and did produce up top and centre.

Jesus is a great player to have in the squad but it’s hard to deny that his performances haven’t declined in the last 2 years, and he seems to be followed by injuries that leave him out of game play for several weeks. I’m not against keeping Jesus, but I don’t think he should be our starting number 9 anymore and I’d much rather see Havertz given more game time up top then him.

Arsenal have been on the lookout for a striker in the transfer market and I personally thought that might be the first position we looked to fill in the summer window, but it seems like it’s become less or a priority. I’m not sure if that’s because Arteta thinks he has enough options at the moment and it’s not a vital position he wants to fill, or because we just haven’t found the right player at the right deal yet.

What I do know is we have a great striker who produced a lot of quality last season, and I think if given the chance again, he will easily produce even more than last season.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

