Debate – Should Arsenal have accepted the offer for Nketiah? Or refuse to sell below the asking price?

There is a feeling that Eddie Nketiah will leave Arsenal this summer, but the question is whether Arsenal is overly ambitious in its asking price.

According to reports, the Gunners want to let him go for £30 million. Marseille, who have shown the most interest in him, have had three bids rejected, the third for roughly £23 million. Interestingly, some Gooners have begun to criticise Arsenal’s decision not to simply accept the offers Marseille has made, despite the club’s desire to let Nketiah go and sell him (remove his £100k a week wage from their wage bill), to boost our transfer kitty and make room for another striker.

You cannot express dissatisfaction over Arsenal’s poor sales and then lose your cool when bidders’ offers fall short of their asking price. We are in the era of PSR, and every million counts. Clubs must now be tough with their deals, or they risk losing points in the future, like Nottingham Forest and Everton did last season. We are supporters; let’s support the team while allowing the club’s decision-makers to make the proper and tricky decisions.

For new signings, the days of “simply paying the money” and “just accepting the fee” for sales are over. If we can sell Emile Smith Rowe for £34 million, we can certainly sell Nketiah for £30 million. Marseille may be the team that has stepped forward for him, but there’s every likelihood a PL side may step up interest, and it looks like it will depend on who fulfils Arsenal’s asking price.

