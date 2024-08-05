Debate – Should Arsenal have accepted the offer for Nketiah? Or refuse to sell below the asking price?

There is a feeling that Eddie Nketiah will leave Arsenal this summer, but the question is whether Arsenal is overly ambitious in its asking price.
According to reports, the Gunners want to let him go for £30 million. Marseille, who have shown the most interest in him, have had three bids rejected, the third for roughly £23 million. Interestingly, some Gooners have begun to criticise Arsenal’s decision not to simply accept the offers Marseille has made, despite the club’s desire to let Nketiah go and sell him (remove his £100k a week wage from their wage bill), to boost our transfer kitty and make room for another striker.
You cannot express dissatisfaction over Arsenal’s poor sales and then lose your cool when bidders’ offers fall short of their asking price. We are in the era of PSR, and every million counts. Clubs must now be tough with their deals, or they risk losing points in the future, like Nottingham Forest and Everton did last season. We are supporters; let’s support the team while allowing the club’s decision-makers to make the proper and tricky decisions.
For new signings, the days of “simply paying the money” and “just accepting the fee” for sales are over. If we can sell Emile Smith Rowe for £34 million, we can certainly sell Nketiah for £30 million. Marseille may be the team that has stepped forward for him, but there’s every likelihood a PL side may step up interest, and it looks like it will depend on who fulfils Arsenal’s asking price.
Daniel O
Considering Nkethiah game time and goals record last season, I think 30m is high for him. I am not sure any Epl club would want to pay that amount. 25-27M should be accepted. If he isn’t sold this season he is going to warm the bench and his value will diminish next season he will also add age. He won’t play ahead of Jesus & Havertz or a new CF
I can’t wait for the window to close.
4 weeks till window closes and 2 weeks before season starts.
Should of bit their hand off. £23m is very good considering chavs got £33m for a present England international captained Chelsea. Regular starter. Just what they are thinking regarding Nkeiteah beggars belief. Perhaps CP sell a striker & a possibility to do a deal. Straight cash or player + cash.
He only had one year left on his deal, Nketiah has three
Agreed. Arsenal have an inflated view of the transfer value of a player who has never really cut it for Arsenal.
We hold the cards now regarding selling unlike regimes before. We don’t have to get ripped off every transfer letting people go under their value. Whatever you think of Nketiah he’s worth more than they’ve offered.
So what do we do if nobody offers what we value him, we know Arteta doesn’t fancy him so he’ll just be taking up a place in the squad and we’ll be paying him £100,000 a week for not playing.
There are four weeks left of the window, no need to panic. Other offers will come in for Nketiah. He is a decent striker who has shown he can play and score goals in the premier league.
Even if we do not sell this window, he is a useful squad player.
I understand the need to be mindful of balancing the books, but I do question the value of Nketiah by Arteta/the club. There isn’t quite the player in there, unlike ESR.
However, I do appreciate the points put forward that there is plenty of time for transfers to hot up
Noetic is better than ESR! The coaches know that!
* meant Nketia is better than ESR! The coaches know it!
Nketiah is worth every penny of the AR5EN4L value of him.
Gone are the days of selling for sale sake and its not like he is that underperforming having stood in the gap during the Jesus injury days.
Nketiah isnt a Pepe that would depart for almost nothing…
£30m is a good bargain from £35m.
Ask yourself, would you pay 30 million to get Nketiah for your club?
I certainly would not.
23 million was a fair price for a 1 trick poacher who is an inconsistent in front of goal.
Damned if they do, damned if they don’t. I would take 25 million and move on, same for Nelson.
We’re not desperate or in desperate need to sell him hence, is a simple logic. The position we are now is we’re only selling at what we consider the right price not what the opposite.