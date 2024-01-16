Debate: Should Arsenal take the risk breaking FFP rules to try and win the League?

Ivan Toney, Onana, Douglas Luiz, heck even triggering Osimhen’s release clause …. there are Gooners who hold hope that our squad will be strengthened this January. Yet actions speak a thousand words …….

Arsenal only brought David Raya this summer because Brentford agreed to a loan fee with an option to buy. Edu was able to take advantage of the keeper having 12 months left on his contract. We could negotiate a fee now with the threat of getting the goalie for nothing in August. The Bees compromised if their player extended his contract to protect his value in case the Gunners changed their mind (why haven’t we?). It will take that kind of creativity for any deals to transpire this month.

Of course, a lot of YouTubers won’t tell you that!

They are not going to risk their views by telling you transfer activity will be quiet on the red half of North London. In the next two weeks channels will try to increase their subscribers by spreading rumours.

In reality the speculation we should take seriously is that several clubs are dangerously close to breaching FFP rules. As I write this, Notts Forest have joined Everton in being charged for not following profit and sustainability regulations. Why I have zero sympathy for the Toffees 10-point deduction is the league constantly warned them they were in danger of losing over 105 million over a three-year period yet continued to spend, arrogantly thinking they could break the rules and just get a slap on the wrist. There is nothing in the policy which says being transparent makes it okay to do what you want! Some are suggesting the same warnings have been sent to the Emirates.

Arsenal are in this position for two reasons. In the last 8 windows they spent approx. 688 million. That includes paying over the odds for Lokonga, Tavarez, Havertz, Vieira, over 50 million on the keeper position. We won’t get money back on those purchases.

While doing that, we made little money with the action plan being to rip up contracts and/or loan out assets till they could leave on a free. Most of any money we have saved was due to slashing the wage bill although you could argue Ozil, Aubameyang, Willian, Bellerin, Pepe and others could have demanded a transfer fee.

At one-point serious money was on the table for Maitland Niles who left for nothing.

So, if Arteta has spent nearly 700 million and Joe Willock and Balogun are the only talent to have left for a profit ….do the maths.

I never thought I would be warning the Kroenke Family about not gambling with money but the short-term enjoyment of a striker this season isn’t worth any long-term headache. I’m not suggesting we are heading down the Leeds United route of the early 2000’s but I don’t want the club I love to use the business model of investing money they think is coming to them and not yet in the bank.

There’s an obvious temptation to gamble with Champions League revenue. Especially if you believe the hype surrounding our team. Yet I don’t want to see one failed attempt at making the top 4 resulting in financial trouble.

We did that before when building our stadium, Arsenal invested money owed to them from advertisers and sponsors, putting huge pressure for maximum revenue from UEFA.

It’s not a gamble we have to take.

As much as we don’t want to wait much longer then the two decades since we were last Champions, financially, we are in a good place which shouldn’t be jeopardised. Where we have learnt from the previous regime is all our best players are on long term contracts meaning the value of Arsenal is as high as any of our rivals.

That means our worst-case scenario if a player wants to leave, we can now demand a huge asking price.

It would be wrong to assume though that we won’t be tempted to spend what we don’t have, that we too assumed any sanctions would be light if rules were broken. Equally smart, educated people at Goodison and the City Ground made that error, openly admitting their mistakes because they thought they would benefit from their honestly.

So, for once I’m not pressuring our owners to spend.

We have to spend to have any chance of a trophy this campaign, but the juice isn’t worth the squeeze.

Dan

NO MORE WINS! – Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video featuring OZZY, EAMONN, CRAIG and Jonathan look back at another 2-0 loss this time to Liverpool in the Fa cup

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…