Debate: Should Arsenal take the risk breaking FFP rules to try and win the League?

Ivan Toney, Onana, Douglas Luiz, heck even triggering Osimhen’s release clause …. there are Gooners who hold hope that our squad will be strengthened this January. Yet actions speak a thousand words …….
Arsenal only brought David Raya this summer because Brentford agreed to a loan fee with an option to buy. Edu was able to take advantage of the keeper having 12 months left on his contract. We could negotiate a fee now with the threat of getting the goalie for nothing in August. The Bees compromised if their player extended his contract to protect his value in case the Gunners changed their mind (why haven’t we?). It will take that kind of creativity for any deals to transpire this month.
Of course, a lot of YouTubers won’t tell you that!
They are not going to risk their views by telling you transfer activity will be quiet on the red half of North London. In the next two weeks channels will try to increase their subscribers by spreading rumours.
In reality the speculation we should take seriously is that several clubs are dangerously close to breaching FFP rules. As I write this, Notts Forest have joined Everton in being charged for not following profit and sustainability regulations. Why I have zero sympathy for the Toffees 10-point deduction is the league constantly warned them they were in danger of losing over 105 million over a three-year period yet continued to spend, arrogantly thinking they could break the rules and just get a slap on the wrist. There is nothing in the policy which says being transparent makes it okay to do what you want! Some are suggesting the same warnings have been sent to the Emirates.
Arsenal are in this position for two reasons. In the last 8 windows they spent approx. 688 million. That includes paying over the odds for Lokonga, Tavarez, Havertz, Vieira, over 50 million on the keeper position. We won’t get money back on those purchases.
While doing that, we made little money with the action plan being to rip up contracts and/or loan out assets till they could leave on a free. Most of any money we have saved was due to slashing the wage bill although you could argue Ozil, Aubameyang, Willian, Bellerin, Pepe and others could have demanded a transfer fee.
At one-point serious money was on the table for Maitland Niles who left for nothing.
So, if Arteta has spent nearly 700 million and Joe Willock and Balogun are the only talent to have left for a profit ….do the maths.
I never thought I would be warning the Kroenke Family about not gambling with money but the short-term enjoyment of a striker this season isn’t worth any long-term headache. I’m not suggesting we are heading down the Leeds United route of the early 2000’s but I don’t want the club I love to use the business model of investing money they think is coming to them and not yet in the bank.
There’s an obvious temptation to gamble with Champions League revenue. Especially if you believe the hype surrounding our team. Yet I don’t want to see one failed attempt at making the top 4 resulting in financial trouble.
We did that before when building our stadium, Arsenal invested money owed to them from advertisers and sponsors, putting huge pressure for maximum revenue from UEFA.
It’s not a gamble we have to take.
As much as we don’t want to wait much longer then the two decades since we were last Champions, financially, we are in a good place which shouldn’t be jeopardised. Where we have learnt from the previous regime is all our best players are on long term contracts meaning the value of Arsenal is as high as any of our rivals.
That means our worst-case scenario if a player wants to leave, we can now demand a huge asking price.
It would be wrong to assume though that we won’t be tempted to spend what we don’t have, that we too assumed any sanctions would be light if rules were broken. Equally smart, educated people at Goodison and the City Ground made that error, openly admitting their mistakes because they thought they would benefit from their honestly.
So, for once I’m not pressuring our owners to spend.
We have to spend to have any chance of a trophy this campaign, but the juice isn’t worth the squeeze.
Dan
No, because the punishment could send us to the relegation zone and the likes of Vlahovic/ Osimhen isn’t available
Some top CF are worth trying to break the rule but they are rarely available in January. However if we can do a loan if we have good tarlent hunt experts in Arsenal. Why not check out Epl championship? the likes of Watkins and Toney graduated from there and they could be cheaper.
Your figures are way off. Arsenal have spent a NET £130 million from a FFP ruling of £248 million NET allowed due to their being a remaining club profit after that amount has been spent. The only other club to have a higher ceiling NET is Man united at £263 million. Arsenal having already spent a NET £130 million (players sold are included and add-ons are not) on players from a budget of £248 million, means they have a remaining NET spend of £118 million. This would increase if further players are sold. Arsenal have £118 million available and pending further sales this amount could increase. You forget that Arsenal are in the Top 6 financial clubs in world football and only second to Man United in the UK.
When rebuilding our squad it was inevitable to make mistakes, from any manager making those decisions.
Josh, Arteta, and Edu got so much right, but also made big money mistakes that were questionable.
Why Havertz when we needed a legit B2B midfielder or striker?
Not a single fullback in the squad; but makeshift defenders lacking in key areas.
Still no competition on RW or reliable sub to rotate with Saka. Instead money and time wasted on Raya, an unnecessary transfer.
Point being there remain obvious holes in the squad that still need to be resolved, even after a couple years. Backup RW, B2B midfielder, striker or backup striker, an actual fullback not makeshift.
Spot on Durand.
If both Timber and Partey come back on time in good form,we will have a better team than in the first leg,hoping Arteta doesn’t go back to the Partey at R.b shenanigans.
My concern is still at C.F.We surely must get someone who knows where the goal post is,even if its on loan.
“could argue Ozil, Aubameyang, Willian, Bellerin, Pepe and others could have demanded a transfer fee”
I think we tried with all of them except willian – their wages exceeded their values, so no-one was going to match what we were paying them AND pay a transfer fee.
To even contemplate it, would be professional suicide.
I recently gave a list of the top ten clubs in Europe regarding reported players contracts.
Barca-Madrid-PSG-Bayern-Mancity -Man utd-Liverpool-Juventus and The Arsenal being those named.
As far as I’m aware, only Bayern, Liverpool and The Arsenal have not attracted the attention of the authorities regarding anything illegal, but I’m certain those three clubs are being monitored very closely, simply because of the size of the clubs and said wage bills.
In fact it’s called cheating and I happen to believe that our club will not do that. Period!!
We are not going to win the League.
Even if we bought a couple of £100m player right now they may not bed in in time.
City have just welcomed back a player who will have far more impact than any signing
I think along with you Nabillo.
If we were points ahead of City and others, one could argue that new signings could help take us over the finishing line. But now we are doing catch-up. So not worth the risk.
We’d do best to be in the CL spots at season-end