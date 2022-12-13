Debate: The ridiculous reaction to Arsenal’s William Saliba tweet…..

I wrote recently that we have a section of our fanbase who are happy only if they are reading what they agree with.

If they disagree, they will complain, get abusive and ask for you to be cancelled.

That’s not exclusive to football, it’s a reflection on the society we live in.

Ever since the weekend, Arsenal have come under attack, or more specifically, their social media department.

Don’t get me wrong, never go to Twitter if you’re looking for an educational debate but now the national press have waded in with their opinion.

The Gunners crime?

Congratulating William Saliba in reaching the semi-Final of the World Cup.

Our Wilo 👊

A World Cup semi-finalist ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lVCMV9C0XD — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 10, 2022

To be fair, whoever’s job it is to post on these platforms has congratulated every Gunner, no matter who they play for or what stage they have left Qatar.

The consensus is; it was too soon after France had beaten England and given Arsenal are an English club, they should be showing sensitivity.

Some of course worded their point of view in a more racial tone. The idea of saying well done to someone from a different country making them blush.

Some though even asked Arsenal to remove the thread.

Just think about that for a moment.

Say that out loud.

Think about that sense of entitlement.

If your team loses at sport, you feel you have the right to ask a company not to reference it because it might hurt your feelings?

If you don’t like the result, you feel you can insist how much coverage is given to the occasion?

Please don’t banter because people are feeling sensitive.

In any Sport, there has to be a winner and loser. Sometimes the line that separates the two is so small it’s Shakespearean in the stories it conjures up.

There doesn’t always have to be a dramatic reason or someone to blame for defeat.

Zero teams have a divine right to lift a trophy.

Arsenal haven’t done anything wrong that can be blamed for hurting feelings, but even if they have that’s not their responsibility.

If a tweet praising a player on the team opposing the one you support bothers you so much, talk to your parents (I assume you’re a child) or if your an adult, go see your doctor.

I mean it.

Arsenal’s priority first and foremost is like any business, to make as much money as possible.

Like any content provider, they want views, clicks and subscribers all around the world.

It’s good marketing for them to remind the casual fan that we have a potential winner in the last 4 of the World Cup.

From Arteta’s point of view his focus is keeping the team spirit high.

The family atmosphere he’s created at the Emirates has been one of our manager’s biggest successes.

So, he won’t mind the idea of the club letting players know they are all being supported by their employers.

We were proud of the connection we had with France 98 and Euro 2000.

We were delighted that Fabregas assisted Spain’s winner in the 2010 Final.

It would often be mentioned how many members of the 2014 Germany squad we had on the payroll.

Even though he’s yet to kick a ball in the tournament, Saliba will be learning so much around that winning mentality, and his experience will make him an even better defender, which only helps us.

I’m gutted England are out, one of those games that is hard to shake, will stay with me for a while.

I have zero problem though wishing Saliba all the very best..

Could be worse though.

We could be like Spurs and congratulate Richarlison online for reaching the semi-final…. After Brazil had lost!

Tottenham’s official Facebook page embarrassingly congratulated Brazil on going through to the semis and congratulated Richarlison. Tottenham quickly deleted the post before posting another picture of Richarlison and commiserating with him in their caption. 🤡😂🫣 pic.twitter.com/DbanHg81pW — MassiveHammer (@HammerMassive) December 10, 2022

