Debunking the myth that Arteta has improved Arsenal

I started following Arsenal in the late 90s and from that day to this day I have known Arsenal to be one of the biggest clubs in the world. Arsenal features in the Top Ten of any list involving big clubs whether it be the richest clubs, the most valuable clubs, clubs with the most revenue, clubs with the most fans and even clubs with the highest wage bills, with the history and success to back it up.
Watching other members of those illustrious Top Tens winning their respective leagues, cups and champions league or at the very least have no trouble qualifying for the champions league, I and other fans who are not happy with our current state have every right to be displeased. And most importantly we have every right to say so without being called haters, deluded, moaners or having agendas.
What is the difference between the ‘Arteta in’ and ‘Arteta out’ brigades? Just a difference in opinions. There is no point in calling each other names as we are all as bad or as good as each other.
There are two conflicting views regarding where we were, where we are and where we are going with Mikel Arteta. Some believe he is the right man for the job and are satisfied with the progress he is making and call for the others to have patience and give him time to deliver. Some are in the view that he has failed to improve from his predecessors and that enough time has already passed for the club to go with a proven and more experienced manager if Arteta fail to deliver European League football.
Each side has compelling points in defense of their views. I am with the latter view (or shifted to as I was in support of Arteta until I realized we are going nowhere) and I believe it is the correct one.
While he had a promising start, Arteta is failing badly this season. In trying to defend him some myths have been built around him to justify or defend his lack of progress even though the truth is the table never lies.
MYTH 1: ARTETA IS STRUGGLING BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC.
This in my opinion is not an excuse at all. The pandemic has affected all teams not only Arsenal I don’t see why it should be used as an excuse to accept failure.
MYTH 2: HE INHERITED A BAD SQUAD.
No he didn’t. The squad he inherited had no problem qualifying for Europe and until they downed tools on Emery were challenging for the title and probably were on course to lift the Europa League trophy. They have bad attitude as the sacking of Emery shows but they are not lacking in talent. They don’t suddenly become bad just because Arteta is failing to get the best out of them or not implementing tactics suited to their strengths.
He inherited a bad situation not a bad squad. Considering how we are told on a daily basis that Arteta have won the dressing room and players are playing for him the fact that we are in the mid table says a lot about the manager capabilities then. If players are playing for him the bad situation he inherited from Emery has been resolved.
MYTH 3: HE GOT RID OF DEADWOODS
No he didn’t. The so called deadwoods were paid to leave or terminated their contracts by mutual agreement. Arsenal did not recoup any of the money spent on those players. I don’t see how this can be attributed to Arteta and painted as an achievement. Terminating player’s contracts can be done even if the club does not have a manager.
Even if we give him that, what has he achieved by getting rid of the deadwoods? We are worse than we were and someone pointed out the deadwoods have not even played this season except for a couple of Mustafi appearances. So what has he achieved by getting rid of the deadwoods?
MYTH 4: HE HAS IMPROVED THE DEFENCE..
And killing the attack in the process, the so called improved defence is shipping goals and losing matches. Currently we are sixth in goals conceded and way below in clean sheets. Mourinho was famous for killing attacks in favour of defence and won all trophies to be won by his infamous defending tactic. What has our improved defence achieve? Remember we are worse than we were.
MYTH 5: THE REBUILDING PROCESS.
I hear a lot of rebuilding process but I still don’t understand what we are rebuilding for. It’s not like we have been relegated to start the rebuilding process. When Mr Arsene Wenger resigned it was because of failing to achieve top 4 in two consecutive seasons.
Failing to achieve top 4 and prior to that many had wanted Wenger out because we were not winning the league shows that Wenger was not considered a top coach anymore. In other words Wenger was the problem and not the players, the owner or the structure.
The owner, the structure and the players were good enough to win the league all that was needed was a new coach and few additional players to challenge for the title.
Unai Emery was on the right track until he lost the dressing room. Why then Arteta struggle should be masked as a rebuilding process? We were never in need of rebuilding. We were in need of capable manager to achieve something according to the capabilities of players we have (top 4 at least in my opinion).
I am not happy with where Arsenal are and going at the moment. Mikel lack of experience or lack of coaching talent is obvious for all to see. It was a gamble that is not paying off. I won’t have patience because Arsenal is too big and stable enough to ask for patience now. I will be patient when the time and circumstances call for patience and I don’t think now is that time.
We cannot say Ferguson was given time and look what he achieved. That was in 1986. A lot have changed now. The reality is that nowadays when you are left behind it is very difficult to catch up. We don’t have the luxury of waiting in the “hope” that Mikel will come good. By the time we grasp the reality it might already be too late.
There is still time for him to secure European football through the league or through the Europa League. If he fails to achieve that the club should go for the experienced and proven manager. Brendan Rodgers is my personal favourite if available but there are a lot of managers who can achieve something with the current squad or even more with a few additions.
Aha, another Golden generation of the AOB vs the AKB boys.
Arteta Out boys definitely need to keep coming up with reasons to get rid of him constantly, but the Arteta Knows Best boys do know that he ain’t going anywhere so soon and the board buy into what he’s trying to do.
Yesterday it was an article defending Arteta. Today it’s an article attacking his position.
Ladies and Gents, Boys and Girls.
AOB vs AKB season 2 premiere.
Gotta say the pilot episode’s been interesting so far.
Grabbing a beer and watching while I’m gonna be supporting my team and my manager
Well said that man. Just get behind the manager and team guys.
What ever happens this season Arteta will be manager in August that is certain.
I am prepared to give Arteta another transfer window and another full season.
Things can only improve.
You are prepared to give him another season? Who are you, Chairman ?
“I won’t have patience because Arsenal is too big and stable enough to ask for patience now.”
And that is the reason I don’t want to bother explaining or debating this.
Thirdman, Jon and Co… Y’all better save your energy and keep supporting your team like you’ve been doing. Talking or debating this issue is clearly a waste of time as you’ll be trying to explain to folks who have their minds made up already that they ain’t supporting the manager and they want him out.
Thirdman I read your two articles, but I chose not to comment as there was nothing I could add as you said it all.
Articli like this one here are surely good when it welcomes debate and sense of reasoning but I ain’t gonna bother debating or explaining if the other parties have their minds made up already
While I agree with some of your comments, there is one big issue that I totally disagree with. The players we have are capable of top 4 or higher! Really? We have a squad of bang average players, players who are passing the peak of a career and some exceptional youngsters. We still lack leadersip and quality in the middle of the park.
Keeper: Leno is a good keeper, but not top of the class…Tbh i never thought Emi was good enough but he proved me wrong. Leno has kept us in games though, however his distribution is poor.
Defence: With the excpetion of Tierney (but mainly for getting forward and working his socks off) we are not great. All capable of making massive mistakes. The fact that Chambers walked in and looked good at the weekend shows that.
Midfield. Take Saka and ESR out and what has xhaka done? Partey still to live up to the hype…Having Elneny looks like a bonus!!! Madness. The midfield is weak…The two loan boys….not our players….
Up front: Auba misfiring atm…whats going on. Laca hit and mis. Martinelli..not enough time and injury prone…Nketiah….well should have been allowed to go on loan for the chnaces he has had…
Now alot of these decisio are the Managers…but i think the chnage in structure at the club has not helped him…It seems to have retunred or returning to a Manger centric profile that the club thrived in under Wenger….it was only when the club moved to a distrubutive leadership modle did it all go wrong….
Im not sure if MA is the right man….but i think the payers are certainly not top 4!!!
Other professionals are saying Arteta is doing a good job. Why are you not a football manager if you’re so good? Arsenal fans are way too quick to judge. We have no right to win anything. Emery was a big expensive mistake and has wasted a lot of money for Arsenal. Let’s get behind Arteta and support the team for a change.
Myth 1: Pandemic obviously affects everyone, but not in equal measure. An experienced manager who has already honed his tactics, style, player management, and experienced an actual pre-season, is clearly in a stronger position compared to complete novice who’s spent his entire management career in pandemic.
Myth 2: At best, he inherited the 6th best squad in the league, but that is pushing it.
Myth 3: It’s irrelevant how it was done, but deadwood was shown the door asap under Arteta, and that is a positive. In regards to not recouping money, well it that has absolutely nothing to do with Arteta, and almost all to do with Wenger and Gazidis.
Myth 4: The defense has improved, because we don’t get battered like we did regularly under Emery and Wenger.
Myth 5: The fact you can’t even see what needs rebuilding, is so far removed from reality that I can’t even comment on that. All I will say, is that I’m struggling to think anything that DIDN’T need rebuilding!
I wouldn’t blame Wenger too much. He is the reason we all think we are entitled to win everything.
Ok so as an ”older” person i will try and educate you a little so you understand a few things.
1 – Experience does not mean success, not instantly like you are saying with MA’s lack of managerial experience.
2 – You say he has killed our attack by improving our defence.
No wins anything by being poor at the back, look at any champions of the past.
If you looked at our overall defensive shape under UE it was just non existent, there was no structure, no discapline within the team and hi ethos was literally, we score more than you attitude – its not a game of ping pong mate!
3 – We are in a rebuild phase, if you cant see that you need to go to specsavers my friend.
Not all players can adjust to different styles of play different managers have, you need to have the right player for the job. and if you consider the last 3 managers ( AW, UE and MA ) all 3 have a different style and ethos to try and succeed. This means moving players on and bringing in players that suit that style of play, so if you take into account the sheers size of the Arsenal squad when MA took over and what we had to try move on in that time + a global pandemic, it was never going to be easy to do so, hence some contracts got terminated so we can just get shot of them, which brings me to the poor recruitment the club had prior to MA and Edu coming in – no one wanted them, they were not playing, they were training everyday for 90k-350k per week.
However these guys got moved on does not matter, they are gone and that is all that matters.
4 – The squad was poor, its not even slightly in the same league as our 2000 – 2006 squad or even the latter AW squads.
We still need to move on another 5 or so players and get in maybe another 3-4 to truly see where we can go with MA and the squad.
5 – Personally i think your views here are nothing more than a young guys rant, yes you have a right to an opinion, like we all do but in general its just waffle, maybe its because you are a highlight reel fan, well, as you say follower!
Most of the goals we concede these days are down to individual error by a select few players, once we get shot of those and get in some players that work in the way MA wants and keep practising how he wants us to play, we will be a powerhouse but it takes time and money
Dont try run before you can walk
Well said. I’ve followed Arsenal since 71 and seen them through very bad times. The modern supporters just can’t wait to call out players and think we should be winning everything. I for one think we may have a very good long term manager in the making.
👏👏👏👏
Your last paragraph, I don’t get why they all constantly ignore that fact. We’re always solid as a unit and defensively until certain players go on and have their brain farts.
Something the manager has pointed out lots of time that we can’t be doing.
It’s not his fault if certain players can’t do simple and basic things properly.
Now get rid of the Individual errors,add consistency and you’ll clearly see that we’re on the rise and we’re hard to beat when we choose to play.
Pep once said we are actually playing better than most of opponents even when we lost and we were told he’s just fooling around and trying to defend his friend.
Henry after the Spurs game, goes on ahead and said we can actually beat any team when we play and if we’re consistent.
You’d have thought the likes of Wenger,Pep and Pochettino were all stupid when they kept saying how intelligent the manager is and how he’s definitely one of those who’d succeed
It has been a painful process, but I think the team has been playing some great football since the win over Chelsea. They are no longer just defensively sound, but have played some exciting free flowing football – feel like I can finally see what Arteta is trying to achieve and the identity he wants the team to play with.
Pre-Christmas form was diabolical, form since would have us in the Champions League places. Right direction…
The owners of the club have set up what they want for the club as to who they sign up to manage the club and how much money they will have available to support him in the future.
So after Emery who had a very good European track record. The owners went for a person with no track recorn. No management experience other than being second to Pep.
What does that say to you ?
Did the club have enough money ( or want to spend on the club) to spend on a top draw manager to take the club to the next level after Wenger ?
Or are they are saying that they now are happy to take the club forward with a manager who is untested, learning on the job. But has potential and to realise that potential and the clubs potential together. If that is so, it can not be a quick fix, one season job.
Unfortunately the new supporters like your self want instant success with who ever is at the helm regardless of his pedigree but that is not possible. You fail to see what is infront of you. Just look at how long it took Klopp to get liverpool to where they are now and he started with a better base team. But who looks at the trees if they are only looking at the forest.
COYG and Arteta.
Typical waggon jumpers rant against a team that was at it’s peak but took too long to make the obvious required changes at board & management level before slipping to more recent mediocrity. The manger coach we have is as good as it’s going to get for Arsenal for the foreseeable future and you’d better hope that he’ll prove his quite obvious worth within the next couple of seasons or we’re in for a disastrous few years of second rate replacements.
Personally I think we have a chance to win the europa league,if we win an european title that would be the best season ever since the invincible season regardless of where we finish in the premier league.Having said that Arteta is a poor manager and will never come good,he has managed to drag a top four team to 10th,last season we again struggled in the epl under Arteta and I need no more evidence that he’s not the man.Savilla won the europa 3 times under Emery that didn’t make a top manager he failed at Arsenal and at psg big time,so cup competitions can not be used to guage the success of a manager.I say sack the man even if he wins all the remaining games as he has failed again and again.
Atleast someone can see what I see. We can have patience if at all we know that Arteta is capable of turning the tables around. But the guy has never done it anywhere. So, how can we be sure that he’ll do it? Arsenal football is boring under the leadership of Arteta