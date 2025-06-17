Decision on RB Leipzig striker expected this week as Arsenal step up plans

By the end of this week, Benjamin Šeško will know whether he is set to become an Arsenal player. With the transfer window back open, Gooners are expecting the club to finalise key deals ahead of pre-season.

While agreements for Kepa Arrizabalaga and Martín Zubimendi are expected to be completed, the decision on which striker Arsenal will sign should also become clear this week, according to sports journalist Rudy Galetti.

Striker chase timeframe now clear

Galetti’s latest update on Benjamin Šeško suggests that a decisive moment in Arsenal’s pursuit of his signature will be settled in the coming days. He reports that Arsenal are working towards a transfer resolution with RB Leipzig regarding the striker.

However, if both clubs fail to reach an understanding, the North London side are expected to turn their attention to alternative options.

As quoted by Rudy Galetti:

“Key week for Arsenal’s striker hunt, Šeško remains the priority, but if talks with RB Leipzig do not advance in the short term, Arsenal are ready to switch to other targets.

The English club is working on multiple fronts and is already in contact with several strikers, including Viktor Gyökeres.”

Arsenal avoiding a prolonged transfer saga

Although walking away from their priority target would frustrate Arsenal, it would be a necessary and bold decision that would prevent an unnecessary transfer saga.

The days of chasing a target, failing to land them, and resorting to a panic buy on deadline day should be long gone.

While Šeško would undoubtedly bolster Arsenal’s attacking options, the club’s immediate focus is simply securing a striker with a proven ability to find the net consistently.

Viktor Gyökeres and Ollie Watkins fit that mould.

So it makes perfect sense that if Leipzig complicate negotiations, Arsenal may have no choice but to look elsewhere for their new centre-forward.

That said, securing a top striker before pre-season would be a smart move, allowing him to settle in and hit the ground running when the new campaign begins.

Let’s hope we receive some positive news this week then?

Daniel O

