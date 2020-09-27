Decision time – Aouar or Partey? Who would you choose?

Aouar Or Partey? by Dan Smith
There were times this summer Gooners said we get both, I even read some say as well as Coutinho, but it does look like it’s a case of choosing between Aouar and Partey.
That Arteta is a fan of both highlights how he realises more than one area in midfield needs strengthening but our manager might have to now pick which is a priority, having creativity or physicality?
Arsenal were hoping by now to have brought in more funds, but wages players are on is proving an obstacle. In the middle of a Pandemic clubs are unwilling to pay huge salaries as well as transfer fees. It’s not just Ozil and Guendouzi. The likes of Kolasinac, Torreira and Sokratis have made it clear they won’t reduce their wages to leave (nor should they).
It would be great if Stan Kroenke put his hand in his own pocket to get both based on we might have someone special in the dugout.
The owner still has till October 5th to do that, but reality says if he’s never spent one pound of his own money on the club, he’s not suddenly going to start now when the UK is on the verge of a second lockdown.
So who would you pick?
Both are realistic targets.
Atletico Madrid are adamant we have to trigger a buyout clause but that’s a doable 45 million.
Lyon’s Jean – Michel Aulas is the French version of Daniel Levy. He will haggle over every last penny but will eventually sell.
So there’s an element of poker going on, hence why this might not be resolved till the end of the window.
It’s in the Gunners interest to have clubs believing they are skint because deep down, the likes of Lyon need money and are more likely to lower the price than miss out on a pay day.
Remember Ligue 1 was voided in March, meaning they have had even longer with zero match day revenue and they didn’t qualify for the Champions League.
You sense Atletico mean what they say?
They are affording Luis Suarez’s salary so they are not desperate to sell.
If I had to pick, I do feel we lack creativity badly (especially if Ozil is being frozen out).
Too many games I walk away from wishing we had that player to do something in the final third.
I look on our bench and if we need a goal, I don’t believe a Willock, or a Reiss Nelson are going to pick out a killer pass with minutes to go.
I will be honest I only watched both play in European not domestic football, so am interested who your choice would be?
Aouar or Partey?
Be Kind In The Comments
Dan Smith
I find it embarrassing that our owner can spend big bucks on his American football team but when it comes to finding 45million for partry which in today’s transfer fees is not much. do to lack of investment over previous years we have not made the champion league stages.if he invested in arsenal then we wouldnt be where we are now playing catch up.
Mark, unfortunately Arsenal is where it is because the Club’s senior executives and Board have not spent wisely in the transfer market and have mismanaged player contracts.
Yes KS&E could provide an interest free loan to be repaid from player sales, but that doesn’t appear to be happening. Also, Arsenal has to transfer out non home grown players to meet the quota conditions, before bringing in players such as Partey and Aouar.
@Mark
Ultimately you are correct. Kroenke should have sacked Wenger and Gazidis well over a decade ago. He took too much of a hands-off approach, and we all know what happened.
In the history of football, I am struggling to think of a club that performed as badly, in regards to contract negotiations, and player sales, as we did under the inept double act of Wenger and Gazidis.
Partey
I’d say Aouar
I definitely want Aouar at Arsenal instead of Partey.
I will definitely pick Aouar over partey. Defensively we have enough cover in Mou, granit, ceballos… All we need now is someone to add more steam to the flow of the ball in the final third.
Surely it as to be Partey to be paired with Xhaka he has bags of champions league experience and has performed exceptional when I’ve watched him play .
Aouar is an unknown coming from an easier league where as he wouldn’t have the same time in the ball playing over here .
Also what I’ve seen of him he plays same areas as Ceballos so why did we get him in on loan for another season for him to be benched .
Shame we didn’t go for Doucoure ,cheaper than both and won of the best midfielders in the league these last few seasons playing in a sub par team .
How l wish we sign both, I sincerely hope we do,if it happen we can only get one I would go for Thomas partey
Yeh i agree really think we could sign both players if we can get shot of 3 or 4 players we would have the funds to do both deals but it will prob go to the last minute on the last day of the transfer window no Arsenal transfer buisness is ever that straight forward!!
Getting the both would be great but it is looking likely that we will get one.
And latest Aouar news is showing that he will be the one chosen.
Though I would have picked Partey cause that is what we need most in our midfield.
We have young players in Saka, Smith-Rowe that can carry the ball and create goals from midfield
but we do not have a man of steel in midfield which is very essential in big games.
Ideally, I would want both but the way we’re playing currently I will take hossem auoar because he’s almost like a goal scoring eden hazard and since Ramsey left we haven’t gotten a real goal scorer from the central midfield and we lack that tight space dribbling spark from the middle after santi cazorla left.
Partey!!
I’m not saying I’ll be disappointed if we do sign Aouar, I just think Partey should be top priority!
It’s got to be Partey for me…we should be harder to beat with him in there.