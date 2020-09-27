Decision time – Aouar or Partey? Who would you choose?

Aouar Or Partey? by Dan Smith

There were times this summer Gooners said we get both, I even read some say as well as Coutinho, but it does look like it’s a case of choosing between Aouar and Partey.

That Arteta is a fan of both highlights how he realises more than one area in midfield needs strengthening but our manager might have to now pick which is a priority, having creativity or physicality?

Arsenal were hoping by now to have brought in more funds, but wages players are on is proving an obstacle. In the middle of a Pandemic clubs are unwilling to pay huge salaries as well as transfer fees. It’s not just Ozil and Guendouzi. The likes of Kolasinac, Torreira and Sokratis have made it clear they won’t reduce their wages to leave (nor should they).

It would be great if Stan Kroenke put his hand in his own pocket to get both based on we might have someone special in the dugout.

The owner still has till October 5th to do that, but reality says if he’s never spent one pound of his own money on the club, he’s not suddenly going to start now when the UK is on the verge of a second lockdown.

So who would you pick?

Both are realistic targets.

Atletico Madrid are adamant we have to trigger a buyout clause but that’s a doable 45 million.

Lyon’s Jean – Michel Aulas is the French version of Daniel Levy. He will haggle over every last penny but will eventually sell.

So there’s an element of poker going on, hence why this might not be resolved till the end of the window.

It’s in the Gunners interest to have clubs believing they are skint because deep down, the likes of Lyon need money and are more likely to lower the price than miss out on a pay day.

Remember Ligue 1 was voided in March, meaning they have had even longer with zero match day revenue and they didn’t qualify for the Champions League.

You sense Atletico mean what they say?

They are affording Luis Suarez’s salary so they are not desperate to sell.

If I had to pick, I do feel we lack creativity badly (especially if Ozil is being frozen out).

Too many games I walk away from wishing we had that player to do something in the final third.

I look on our bench and if we need a goal, I don’t believe a Willock, or a Reiss Nelson are going to pick out a killer pass with minutes to go.

I will be honest I only watched both play in European not domestic football, so am interested who your choice would be?

Aouar or Partey?

