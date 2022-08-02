Decision time approaching for Hector Bellerin

Hector Bellerin might be compelled to make a quick decision on his transfer away from North London this summer. by Michael

Arsenal’s right-back, Hector Bellerin, keeps on being connected with diverse options to secure a move away from the Emirates Stadium this summer.

A strong contender to get the player’s signature is, with no doubt, where he sent his loan spell and also helped the Spanish team win the Copa del Ray for the first time in 17 years. Real Betis.

Spanish media source ABC de Sevilla have revealed that Bellerin’s agents are in conversations with Arsenal to end his current contract, even at the cost of surrendering all wages left on the contract. The report proceeds to disclose that Betis could need to offload some players first if they intend to sign the right-back on a permanent move, however the Spaniards’ representative is likewise searching for other options before the end of this transfer window.

Bellerin has been a decent player for Arsenal since he signed his first professional contract with the club in 2013, despite diverse loan spells in his career so far.

The Spaniard would in any case be a significant choice for Mikel Arteta, however it appears to be like the two parties are set on his departure from the club.

A journalist of BeSoccer Betis previously revealed that the full-back might want to drop the last year of his Arsenal’s contract to join the Verdiblancos on a diminished pay. The Spaniard spent the aggregate of the 2021/2022 football season on loan with the La Liga club.

Notwithstanding Bellerin’s aims to join Betis, his representative in all actuality does likewise need to search somewhere else for another move. As per Spanish media source ElDesmarque, Atletico Madrid and Arsenal have likewise started contact about an expected transfer for the 27-year-old.

Towards the beginning of pre-season for Arsenal, it appeared to be that keeping Bellerin at the club could be in Arteta’s viewpoints. During Arsenal’s first pre-season match behind closed-door at home against Ipswich Town on the second day of July 2022, Bellerin was allocated as the club skipper. Surprisingly, considering the Spaniard had been away from the club for over a year and has been bound for an extremely likely move away.

Where do you think Hector will end up?

Michael Banigbe

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…