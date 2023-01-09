“Declan Rice admires Arsenal” – so let’s go get him…

Arteta’s Project May Have Won The Heart Of This PL Midfield Powerhouse

This week, it was reported that Arsenal is interested in Declan Rice. According to the Sports Bible, the Gunners will be willing to spend a lot of money to get the Englishman.

Interestingly, Sport Bible’s report, as well as many other reports about Arsenal’s interest in Rice’s services, never mentioned whether the West Ham star was interested in a move to the Emirates. Many have speculated whether Rice would be interested in joining Arteta’s project, given that Chelsea and Manchester United have been courting him for years.

Now Ben Jacobs has stated that Rice is impressed with what is going on at Arsenal hinting he would gladly join them.

“Declan Rice really admires Arsenal and what they are doing at the moment and the feeling is quite mutual,” said Ben Jacobs on Curtis Shaw Tv.

“So there’s nothing advanced on the Arsenal end but they don’t really need to worry about entering the race just now, because it’s only going to take place during the summer.

“So I think it’s one to watch after the window shuts. There’s definitely some substance in the links but we have to be very clear that Manchester United and Chelsea are further along at the moment.”

Martin Odegaard, Granit Xhaka, and Thomas Partey have arguably been the best midfield trio in the Premier League, but there is concern that if any of them are injured, Arsenal’s midfield will suffer.

Other than the trio, Arteta’s other midfield options aren’t as good as Arteta’s project requires. Declan Rice’s quality in the Premier League cannot be questioned; season after season at the heart of West Ham’s midfield, Rice has established himself as the model midfielder.

If Arsenal can sign him, most likely in the summer, there will be no doubt that Arteta will have the best midfield unit in England, if not Europe.

Sam P

