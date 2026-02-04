Declan Rice admits Chelsea gave Arsenal problems

Arsenal beat Chelsea in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal at the Emirates last night, securing their place in the final thanks to a late goal from Kai Havertz. The decisive moment came at the death of the contest, capping a tense and demanding evening for the hosts against a formidable opponent.

Chelsea arrived in north London determined to overturn their 3-2 defeat from the first leg. That motivation was evident from the opening minutes, as the Blues produced one of the most impressive performances delivered by any visiting side at the Emirates this season. Arsenal were forced to rely heavily on their defensive organisation as Chelsea pressed aggressively and sought to break down the Gunners’ structure.

Chelsea Push Arsenal to the Limit

Arsenal knew they would face a serious challenge, and Mikel Arteta’s side had to be disciplined throughout the match. Chelsea came well prepared and showed a willingness to commit bodies forward, creating sustained pressure that tested Arsenal’s resolve. Despite having several of the finest players in England at his disposal, Arteta was aware that only a collective and focused display would be enough to secure the result.

Liam Rosenior’s influence on Chelsea was clear, with the team playing with confidence, urgency and belief. The Blues looked comfortable on the ball and caused Arsenal problems with their movement and tactical adjustments, making it difficult for the hosts to assert prolonged control of the match.

Rice Praises Chelsea Display

Chelsea’s performance was widely acknowledged after the final whistle, including by Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice. Speaking via the BBC, Rice was keen to recognise the quality of the opposition. He said, “Credit to Chelsea to be fair. Since their new manager has come in they’ve been really, really good. They changed the formation tonight and gave us problems. On another night they could have scored but credit where it is due, our defence was incredible.”

His comments reflected the balance of the contest, with Chelsea arguably unfortunate not to score. Ultimately, Arsenal’s defensive resilience and late composure proved decisive, allowing them to progress to the final despite a performance that pushed them to their limits.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…