Declan Rice admits he has a “hunger” to score more often for Arsenal

Declan Rice admits that his desire to add goals to his game gives him a new sense of purpose and motivation on the field.

The £105 million record Arsenal signing emphasized this, stating that he has always wanted to improve his stats in front of goal, even while at West Ham.

“At the back end of my West Ham career, I was starting to score more goals, and it really did give me a hunger to score more,” Rice shared candidly with iNews.

He reveals how excited he is to contribute to Arsenal’s attacking play. He enjoys not just carrying out his defensive duties but also making an effect in the final third. Rice acknowledges that his newfound purpose has made him so motivated that he is now setting targets for himself (which I assume he is dead keen on fulfilling).

“As I’ve started to score goals and get assists, I’ve been really happy with it. It’s exciting and is making me want to do more and put targets out there to try and hit,” he said.

Being signed for a £100 million plus sum undoubtedly places a heavy burden on you as a player to impress; some have failed to do so, but Rice has not. He has lived up to his high price tag in every game. It is criminal not to acknowledge his impact on Arsenal this season.

His desire to contribute, not only defensively, has resulted in him scoring four league goals and assisting five times this season, his best league stats since entering the scene. With the Englishman charged with swinging in corners, these figures will undoubtedly improve.

Declan Rice is not the player that Mikel Arteta and his technical bench welcomed to the Emirates; he’s gotten better.

If Arsenal wins the league and a report is prepared about how they did it, a paragraph will undoubtedly be reserved for how Rice ‘carried’ this team.

Daniel O

