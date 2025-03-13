Declan Rice aims a dig at celebration police after the PSV game

Declan Rice has responded to criticism regarding his celebration during Arsenal’s recent match against Manchester United, taking a subtle dig at those who questioned his reaction.

The midfielder scored the Gunners’ equaliser against the Red Devils, and his celebration took many by surprise. Given that Arsenal were still 15 points behind Liverpool in the league standings at the time, some expected him to retrieve the ball quickly and restart play in an effort to push for a victory. However, instead of displaying urgency, Rice celebrated his goal enthusiastically, leading to criticism from both supporters and pundits, who felt he failed to grasp the importance of the moment.

Despite the backlash, Rice appeared unfazed by the comments surrounding his actions. He continued his strong form by finding the net again as Arsenal played out a 2-2 draw against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League. On this occasion, his celebration was of little concern, as the Gunners had already established a comfortable advantage from the first leg of the tie. With qualification secured, there was no debate over whether or not he should have celebrated the goal.

In response to the criticism he faced over the weekend, Rice took to Instagram after the PSV match, posting a message that appeared to mock his detractors. He wrote: “No celebration police tonight,” seemingly referencing those who had previously condemned his actions against Manchester United.

At this crucial stage of the season, the significance of each goal cannot be understated. While celebrating is a natural reaction for any player, some argue that maintaining focus is more important, particularly in matches where urgency is required. In high-stakes encounters, especially in the Premier League, goals that do not secure a lead may not warrant excessive celebrations, as immediate focus should be on maximising the team’s chances of securing three points.

Liverpool continues to dominate the league and appears to be pulling away in the title race, but Rice has been in exceptional form in recent matches. Arsenal will be hoping he maintains his goal-scoring touch in the final stretch of the season, as his contributions could prove vital in their pursuit of silverware.