Declan Rice also confirms West Ham exit but still no mention of Arsenal

Things have all gone a bit strange with the news that Declan Rice has also written a classy farewell to the West Ham players and fans, but yet again there is still no mention of Arsenal at all, and with still stunning silence from the Gunners, perhaps we should start getting worried?

Having spent his whole career at West Ham from childhood, it is no surprise that he has built up a lifetimes of connections with the club, which he desacribed in his long goodbue. He said: “There are so many people I have to thank for playing part in my development and journey at West Ham – members of the board, coaches, staff, colleagues and friends who have always been there for me. Too many to list here, but they all know who they are, and I will never forget any of them.

“Special mention must go to the coaches, managers and key figures who have had a direct influence on my progress as a player, and have helped me to get to where I am today. Dave Hunt, the scout who brought me to West Ham. Tony Carr, Paul Heffer, Terry Westley, Steve Potts, Liam Manning, Mark Phillips – who, along with the staff at Chadwell Heath, all helped steer my path through the Academy – Slaven Bilić, who gave me my senior debut. Manuel Pellegrini, who kept his faith in me when I thought I might need to go out on loan to further my career, and David Moyes, who trusted me to be his captain and taught me the value of never, ever letting standards drop.

“The fantastic team-mates and players that I have been privileged to play alongside. All have been great friends and some like brothers to me. So many great memories, laughs and brilliant stories. I can honestly say the group we have had here in the past two to three seasons is one of the best set of lads I have ever known, and such a big factor in the success we enjoyed this year.

“And, of course, Mr West Ham himself, Nobes [Nobel}. What a man. I couldn’t have asked for a better captain to play under when I started out, nor a better person to learn from in the years that followed. He has taught me so much – about the game, about leadership, about life. He is the heart and soul of West Ham United and I count myself so lucky to call him a great friend.”

So, that is the West Ham all done, and us poor Arsenal fans have to sit on our hands and hope that it is Arsenal that finally confirm he is coming to the Emirates, so we can all start breathing again!

