Declan Rice always wanted Man Utd star in the England team

Declan Rice was keen for Kobbie Mainoo to make the England squad for the 2026 World Cup after the midfielder regained his place in the Manchester United team.

Mainoo had struggled for form at United under Ruben Amorim and had wanted to leave before the Portuguese manager was dismissed. His lack of regular opportunities had raised doubts over his immediate future at the club and his chances of representing England on the biggest stage.

However, once Michael Carrick became United’s next manager, he restored Mainoo to the starting line-up. That decision allowed the midfielder to rebuild his confidence, improve his performances and reignite his hopes of earning a place in England’s World Cup plans.

Mainoo’s revival under Carrick

Thomas Tuchel has demonstrated that he is willing to reward players who consistently perform well for their clubs and continue to impress whenever they report for international duty. Mainoo’s return to form at United ensured that he once again came into consideration for selection.

According to Football365, Rice had always hoped Mainoo would force his way back into the England setup. The report claims the Arsenal midfielder wondered whether Mainoo would be considered once he began playing regularly again for Manchester United, and that ultimately proved to be the case.

Tuchel is said to have believed that Mainoo had done enough to return to contention after a strong run of performances at club level. His improvement over the course of the season allowed him to re-establish himself as an option for England in midfield.

Competition for a starting place

Securing a place in the World Cup squad represents a significant achievement, but earning a spot in the starting eleven presents a different challenge altogether. England possess several talented midfielders competing for limited opportunities during the tournament.

Mainoo will hope to establish himself as an important figure during the competition and force his way into Tuchel’s preferred team selection. Rice, meanwhile, is widely expected to retain his position in midfield, meaning Mainoo’s ambition will be to prove he deserves to start alongside the Arsenal man on football’s biggest stage.

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