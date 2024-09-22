Confident Declan Rice assures fans that Arsenal will “be on the front foot, and win.”

Arsenal's English midfielder #41 Declan Rice celebrates their victory on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on October 8, 2023. Arsenal won the game 1-0. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Declan Rice may have just revealed what Arsenal fans should expect when they face Manchester City on Sunday evening at the Etihad. After observing our Gunners’ perfomance in the last two games, one might wonder which Arsenal team they’ll see versus City.

They won 1-0 against Tottenham, but some critics thought they performed like a newly promoted team. They claimed that the team was extremely defensive, that Spurs had the advantage, and that chance played a big factor in their victory. The Champions League encounter versus Atalanta concluded in a 0-0 tie. Interestingly, accusations of being overly defensive have also surfaced after that game.

So, should we be concerned that we are in for another boring Manchester City versus Arsenal match? Declan Rice has hinted that this may not be the case.

Pregame, the Gunner told Sky Sports that while the game will be difficult, they believe in what they need to achieve and their process, giving them every confidence to take on Manchester City.

“It’s going to be tough; we know what they bring. We believe in what we do. We believe in our process,”

“We are ready to go there, be on the front foot, and win.”

Rice’s words plainly indicate that the Gooners are enthusiastic about the game. Wanting to be on the front foot, as Rice says they will, should imply that Arsenal will look to show an eagerness and hunger to take the game to City. They will not play like a newly promoted team. instead, they will be looking to show the Cityzens their true colours, confirming their intention to end their reign.

