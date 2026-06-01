Declan Rice becomes a target for European giants

Declan Rice is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world, and if he were to inspire the England national team to a World Cup victory, he could even find himself in the conversation for this year’s Ballon d’Or.

With that level of performance and expectation, it is no surprise that Real Madrid are being linked with a move for the midfielder as they look to strengthen their squad once again.

Real have long been the biggest club in world football, and they are one of the few sides capable of turning a player’s head, which is why Arsenal would be keen to avoid any situation where they risk losing Rice.

Football365 reports that, as the Spanish giants continue to identify elite reinforcements, Rice has emerged as a serious target. He is viewed as the type of midfielder who could elevate their already stacked squad, meaning he may face an important decision in the coming window.

The England international is reportedly happy at Arsenal after helping them win the Premier League title, but interest from Madrid is always difficult to ignore.

Whether he would be willing to turn down such an opportunity remains to be seen, especially given that Real Madrid do not often pursue players without intent.

Real Madrid’s Interest in Declan Rice

Real Madrid are continuing to track Rice closely as part of their long-term recruitment planning, with the club assessing midfield reinforcements at the highest level of European football. His profile and consistency make him an attractive option for a side aiming to remain dominant in multiple competitions.

The Spanish club’s admiration reflects their ongoing strategy of targeting elite performers who can immediately strengthen their starting squad. Rice’s ability to control games and perform under pressure has made him one of the most discussed midfielders in Europe.

Arsenal’s Position and Future Decision

Arsenal are aware that interest in Rice is likely to grow if his performances continue at the highest level, particularly with Real Madrid monitoring his progress closely.

The club are determined to build around their key players and see Rice as central to their long-term ambitions, making any potential approach extremely difficult to resist.

He is reportedly settled in North London and has become a key figure in Arsenal’s midfield, which strengthens their position when it comes to retaining him.

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