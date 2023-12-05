Declan Rice breaks stubborn Luton hearts as Arsenal extend lead at the top 

Declan Rice scored a 97th-minute winner for Arsenal in their match against Luton Town this evening after the game seemed to be heading for deserved points for the hosts.

Arsenal led twice at Kenilworth Road through Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, but Luton responded each time before taking the lead through Ross Barkley.

It was the type of resistance we all know Luton could provide when they play at home, as evident from their match against Liverpool. It was also the reason they remained unbeaten in two straight home games.

After scoring the equalizer, Arsenal did all they could to break down Rob Edwards’ men for the winner. However, they stood firm for 37 minutes before Declan Rice stepped up in the 97th minute to score the decisive goal.

Rice has been superb since his move to the Emirates and has faced some criticism for his lack of goals. But, just like his strike against Manchester United, this goal will be one of the most important in his Arsenal career.

Once again, Arsenal showed character and sent a message to their rivals that they intend to make the top of the Premier League table their home for as long as possible.

That said, there will be questions regarding David Raya, he had a horrendous game and there must be some doubt that he will retain the starting spot for our next game, he could easily have cost us this evening.

However, all’s well that ends well and we now sit five points clear at the top of the standings and that is all that matters.