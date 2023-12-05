Declan Rice breaks stubborn Luton hearts as Arsenal extend lead at the top 

Declan Rice scored a 97th-minute winner for Arsenal in their match against Luton Town this evening after the game seemed to be heading for deserved points for the hosts.
Arsenal led twice at Kenilworth Road through Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, but Luton responded each time before taking the lead through Ross Barkley.
It was the type of resistance we all know Luton could provide when they play at home, as evident from their match against Liverpool. It was also the reason they remained unbeaten in two straight home games.
After scoring the equalizer, Arsenal did all they could to break down Rob Edwards’ men for the winner. However, they stood firm for 37 minutes before Declan Rice stepped up in the 97th minute to score the decisive goal.
Rice has been superb since his move to the Emirates and has faced some criticism for his lack of goals. But, just like his strike against Manchester United, this goal will be one of the most important in his Arsenal career.
Once again, Arsenal showed character and sent a message to their rivals that they intend to make the top of the Premier League table their home for as long as possible.
That said, there will be questions regarding David Raya, he had a horrendous game and there must be some doubt that he will retain the starting spot for our next game, he could easily have cost us this evening.
However, all’s well that ends well and we now sit five points clear at the top of the standings and that is all that matters.
Entertaining game, but letting a small team score three goals shows that Arsenal would most likely not win EPL this season
Raya was very weak aerially and got beaten from a tight angle as Ramsdale did. If Arteta doesn’t reinstate Ramsdale, there might be a minimum appearance clause on Raya’s contract or Arteta is a very stubborn man
I’d be surprised if Arsenal sign Raya permanently after this season ends, but I’m afraid the deal had already been made a few months ago. Arsenal should find a better GK
@gai
RealTalk…They shifted 3goals past us(supposedly the best defence in the league), with ease…Jus sayin 🤨
Those two goals were difficult to fathom
….both keepets are on an even keel as far as I’m concerned
DECLAN RICE, RICE, RICE! DECLAN RICE, RICE, RICE!!
Gai, Well said👌 Raya seem not to organize his defence well. Raya’s failure to keep hold of Wilock cross against NewCastle was one of the reason we lost to them. There is no doubting the fact Arteta can be very stubborn and sentimental with some players. I am yet to see how better Raya is above Ramsdale.
If Arteta persist with Raya I guess Ramsdale will leave in January.
I am not impressed with us conceding 3 goals against Luton.
I take positives from the attackers doing there job. Weldone Havertz 3 goals now
It’s a loan with a buy attached to it not an option to buy so we can’t back out of the deal.
Nope, it’s an option to buy- it’s even reported as such on the club website.
There’s no coming back from Ramsdale. Arteta has ruined any trust between them. I fully agree we shouldn’t be rushing to sign Raya on a permanent. We’ll very obviously be looking for a new one to replace him very short after. He’s not the dream GK were looking for. Ramsdale was far closer to our dream GK.
I’m looking 5years older in less than 2hours.
I’m gon be full of grey hair if we play like this all season.
Luton was almost a banana skin but we pulled through.
Upwards!
We will all be grey it raya remains ou goal keeper
A bit unkind calling Luton a small team. They fought like warriors and nearly got the draw. As to suggest, GAI, that the game and the result will affect the title race is unduly negative in my mind
@SueP
I said in the other thread,”Give them the respect afforded an EPL team, but put them to the sword.” We did neither, in my opinion. Jus sayin
As usual, SueP is one of the most balanced and sensible contributors.
Jus sayin.
@David
She does bring about a bit of balance, as well as common sense to this place…Jus sayin 😁
We were our own architect of our own mis doings at times tonight but whilst I had to eat humble pie last season GAI when I said we would win it and you said no chance this season the team feel different
The goalkeeping errors can not be legislated for and I beleive MA has created a problem where we didnt need to tinker with for now but our sheer, we will not be beaten mentality and win at all cost is far greater this season then last.
Still a long way to go and lots.more twists and turns to come but 5 points clear and feet up time tomorrow to watch the other slug it out
Onwards a.d upwards
@Alanball08
That’s one way of looking at it…👍🏾
They lost so by definition were put to the sword by us, unlike Liverpool. Jus saying.
It’s extremely weird as well how I have to use so often as a counter to yours as they are so negative. Oxford would have to change the definition to make it fit the way you use it.
I have to use “just saying” *****************
@Angus
😂
Jus sayin 😂
Your comments and responses both to results and to other posts are invariably negative and critical NYG. It’s your prerogative to make them, but I wonder if you will ever be satisfied. A win and 4 goals away from home. I suppose it depends on your understanding of “putting them to the sword”. No offence (it means the same as “just sayin”).
But Sue, however you cut the mustard, they ARE a small CLUB! And it is plain to me that despites their fighting qualities, they will be relegated this season.
They lack quality, and fight and workrate do NOT compensate for that reality!
I thought it was unnecessary of GAI to refer to Luton in that manner. They put up a damned good fight. Aren’t Brentford a small club and to a lesser extent, Brighton too? Luton may go down but there is at least one other team that may not survive (other than the two most obvious candidates)
My neighbors probably believe I’m some kind of psychological asylum candidate after today
My wife KNOWS I am! She has just spent two hours being forced to listen to me screaming at the TV. And even I know that the TV does not have ears! Not that it stops me shouting at it!
PATHETIC BEHAVIOUR WHICH RENDERS ME TOO HOPELESS A CASE EVEN FOR AN ASYLUM TO ADMIT!!
Never in doubt, better left late. Trip to Unai’s villa park next.COYG!
Also, imagine Sanchez and van persie in this team and also peak of his powers vermaelen
Bit fed up with Alan Shearer questioning the extra minute. Let’s see if he does if Newcastle score in the last minute.
Must admit I wondered where the extra minute came from too.
Weren’t there corner kicks and goal kicks in ET? That warrants an extra minute of play.
I believe the extra minute is due to extra time substitution. Raya really cause heart attack in this match. I hope I will never see him again in an Arsenal shirt.
I think Wolves had about an extra 2/3 mins against us.
Raya in my opinion is not upgrade on Ramsdale when it comes to saves. In fact he’s a down grade. Except for the fact he plays well this his feet, he adds nothing.
Too short in stature means he’ll have hard time dealing with crosses and aerial balls generally. Think Mudryk and Gordon’s goals against Chelsea and NewCastle respectively.
Hasn’t made any spectacular save since he’s started wearing the Arsenal shirt. I can gives examples of some spectacular saves made my Ramsdale at this stage last season.
No justifiable point for sticking with Raya any longer. We’ve seen all he can offer. I hope Arteta takes the right decision in this regard before it cost us big.
Twinlights, Exactly right and you speak the OBVIOUS PLAIN TRUTH.
Choosing a keeper only because he is considered by some – not by me , but by some – to be better with is feet in playing out,is plain sillly.
And unless it is changed, it will continue costing us over the season.
I have posted several times that the MAIN talent a keeper MUSThave is the ability to make world class saves and be reliable. RAMSDALE WAS EXACTTY THAT , until tht stupid incoming of an inferior keeper at saving goals, ands IMO , so far RAYA HAS MADE ONLY ONE REAALLLY TOP CLASS SAVE . And that was against Spurs many weeks ago.
Since then and before that, he has looked shaky, unconvincing as a top class shot stopper, nervous, lacking ANY obvious personality or presence and IMO ought not to be bought when his loan ends.
If we end up losing the superior RAMSDALE, it will prove a massive mistake, as KEEPERS OF HIS SUPERB ABILITY ARE VERY RARE.
I WANT HIM BACK IN THE TEAM NOW AND RAYA OUT.
Are you forgetting the save stats from last year or this year? I’m not going to wax Ramsdale that way because he doesn’t deserve it but for an educated pro-gambler, you should have your research in order.
So sorry for the typographical errors. Urrrhhh.
Word prediction keypad dealing me bad.
There are no free rides in the EPL, especially away. Brilliant cross from Odegaard for Rice Rice Baby to win it. They never gave up and that’s what life is all about.
We should never sign this calamity called Raya. I know Ramdale is error prone but like this man. I doubt if we will win the league or champions league with these characters. Arteta should start looking for a goal keeper, because right now we don’t have any.
But not like this man
How about we loan Ramsdale to Newcastle, keep Raya as 2nd and sign De Gea as first choice until end of season? 😛
Why are you making unfunny jokes after RAYAS CALAMITY OF A GAME?
Don’t give MA any ideas.
Strange game, Raya was awful and things went against and we won unlike Liverpool so more positive than negative. The much-maligned attack scored 4 and the much-forgotten defence conceded 3. Commentary after is intriguing,
I wrote my comments before reading yours, Angus. So yes – I totally agree!
Raya is a disaster.
Mikel must admit he is wrong and bring back Ramsdale whose confidence he has shattered
I don’t get the negativity – top teams will drop points all over the country this season. And we just won away. Luton are a big strong team and tough at home and took a point off Liverpool at Anfield. We scored FOUR goals away from home so those criticising our attack can now switch to criticising our defence. Yes Raya made two mistakes but I am fed up with the Ramdale debate restarting – as if he made no mistakes, so for me neither keeper is nerve-free and possibly neither is the long term solution. But I for one think this was the kind of win that wins titles and I prefer to celebrate the victory and spirit shown to get over the line.
Hurrah
2 points off Liverpool, they gained a point themselves. Not disagreeing with you just that.
I meant that Luton got a point vs Liverpool, but yes Liverpool lost two.
The draw against liverpool was at Luton, not at Anfield.
my mistake Jon you’re right – old age addling my memory!
As much as I hate to admit it, that’s a big, big difference.
This is why the prem is the best league in the world, love this Arsenal team, vulnerable but fight like champions IMO….💪
Joint best team defensively (goals conceded) and joint second best team attack wise (goals scored)….🤔
Thank god this bloke is only on loan. Send him back to Brentford where he belongs & look for a quality keeper. He is not an upgrade on Ramsdale, enough is enough !
Simple solution is to bench Raya and admit you were wrong. Arteta got the three points this time with that guy in goal but will be living dangerously if he perseveres with Raya. On the positive side, three points gained and lesson learnt. Oh,and if our scouts have spotted a promising young right wing back out there, please snap him up as soon as possible.
Raya had a terrible game today, I’m just curious as to the terrible games before that justified everyone else’s position on him before today. Asking for myself never mind a friend.
I think it’s the first time we’ve won there in 11 attempts so a great result. Luton remind me of Wimbledon in the days of Vinny Jones and co, big defensive cloggers who then catch you on the break. The ground is small and only holds 11,500 so is intimidating, I’ve been there, it’s a mini cauldron.
NOW the players can turn their attention to Aston Villa (not to any other matches or table standings). The Luton Towns and other PL “minnows” are the clubs we must beat to have any chance at winning the league.
All the outfield players did well and were up for the physical demands of the game. It all came down to Raya’s mistakes forcing everyone to work harder. Thank you Odegaard, Saka, Zinny for REALLY kicking it into gear for those 20 minutes. But I wonder why we go so long in games to go into that gear. Last season we started games so fast but seems we don’t do that anymore. We need to get these mistakes out of our system. Cant be doing that against Villa and hoping for last min winners again.
Totally agree……although I personally think Luton away is harder than villa away, for two reasons, #1 Luton’s stadium is tiny and very atmospheric (intimidating) #2 villa will play into our hands ( be more open) and not rely on long ball tactics…..
Didn’t watch the game I’ll be going for the highlights. Going by the comments Raya had a shocker! Glad for the Three points. Onwards and upwards. Villa next
He did have a shocker. Made the game seem closer than it was. 3 points and onwards!