Declan Rice can be “Xhaka and Partey” for Arsenal says former Spurs legend

Every day, we hear something new about what Arsenal’s record signing, Declan Rice, will bring to Arteta’s project.

Teddy Sheringham, a former Tottenham Hotspur striker, believes Declan Rice will open up Arsenal’s attacking approach.

Sheringham believes Arsenal’s No. 41’s versatility and evident technical ability, which allow him to play the position Partey and Xhaka did last season, might be useful for attacking-minded players like Martin Odegaard, who can then focus on being ruthless in attack.

“I think that Declan Rice is a fantastic player that will make Arsenal much better. He can come into the team and perform the roles of two players — he can be Xhaka and Partey in one for Arsenal, and that frees up their creative players to really hurt teams,” said Sheringham on Lord Ping.

“You can see how his addition will make Odegaard an even more dangerous player. He will open up Arsenal’s attacking potential even more. I think he is a fantastic acquisition for Arsenal, unfortunately.”

Odegaard had his greatest season at Arsenal last season, with 15 goals and 7 assists in 37 games; the idea that he can improve on those figures next season should blow Gooners away.

Last season, the Gunners scored the most goals in a single league season (88). However, that wasn’t enough, as failing to score goals when it mattered, such as against Southampton and West Ham in April, caused them to lose some games that would have helped them win the league. If Rice can improve the Gunners’ attack efficiency by providing some balance to the midfield, it is safe to say that Arsenal will be dangerous next season.

Daniel O

