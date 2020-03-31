Declan rice can become the defensive midfielder that Arsenal has been yearning for

Arsenal has been on the lookout for a new defensive midfielder as Mikel Arteta looks to rebuild his team.

The Spaniard has been linked with a move for several top defensive midfielders in the next transfer window, but I think that Declan Rice could become the midfielder we have been looking for all these years.

The former Chelsea trainee has built a career for himself at West Ham and it seems only a matter of time before he will be signed by a top Premier League side.

The 21 years old has already played seven times for the England national team and he remains highly regarded by Gareth Southgate.

Rice has a good passing range and his love for making a tackle makes him one of the Premier League’s most important tacklers.

One key attribute that rice has is his level of concentration, Arsenal’s current midfielders would struggle when compared with Rice for their concentration level and positional sense. He can also effortlessly pass the ball well, both long-range and short-range.

On average, Rice has been rated 6.94 per game that he has played for West Ham this season, according to Whoscored.

Being just 21 years old, Rice still has a lot of room for improvement and I think that Mikel Arteta can get the very best out of him.

He obviously would not come cheap, West Ham will drive a hard bargain and demand a premium but that is the price the big teams have to pay when they want to sign a player they can build a team around for the next decade.

An article by Ime