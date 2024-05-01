Declan Rice clearly loves to shine in Arsenal’s biggest games

Declan Rice has highlighted the moments when he was most proud to be wearing the Arsenal shirt.

Last summer, Arsenal made a headline-grabbing bid of £105 million for Declan Rice. As confident as they were that the transfer would propel them to the next level, it has just done so. This season, with the Englishman anchoring their midfield, their engine room has remained unquestioned. Declan Rice has lived up to his hefty price tag; he has not only protected Arsenal’s midfield defensively, but he has also been a huge asset in the final third, chipping in with goals.

He has also been a significant asset in Arsenal’s well-hit corners. Our Gunners have benefited from scoring from corners; they have scored 16 goals from them, some of which he has engineered, a feat they are proud of, and they currently lead the Premier League goal-scoring charts with 85 goals scored.

Clearly, it is undeniable how important Rice has been to Arsenal’s success this season. And when asked what makes him happy as a Gunner gunner, the Englishman believes he’s happiest when he stands up and delivers in big games, as he told the Athletic, “In the big games against the big clubs, I’ve played really well, and as a club, we’ve collected a really good number of points in those matches. In those games, you always want to stand up and be counted.”

Declan Rice clearly enjoys winning, and he may have infected that component of this Arsenal team. Arsenal have shown up in key games; other than their upcoming clash with Manchester United, they have gone unbeaten against the so-called big six. We shouldn’t overlook their “small” achievement of reaching the Champions League quarterfinals, especially considering that they didn’t qualify for it for many years.

Declan Rice: £105 million wisely spent.

Darren N