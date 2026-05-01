Declan Rice could be in UEFA trouble following his rant after the Atletico match

Arsenal star Declan Rice is reportedly facing a potential ban for the second leg of the club’s Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid. The midfielder played a crucial role in the 1-1 draw in Spain and has been one of the most influential figures for the Gunners since arriving at the Emirates.

Rice’s performances have consistently demonstrated his ability to impact games at the highest level. However, his actions following the first leg may now place his availability for the return fixture in doubt, raising concerns within the Arsenal camp ahead of a decisive encounter.

Controversy surrounding Rice’s comments

The issue stems from Rice questioning the referee’s decision-making after Arsenal’s second penalty was overturned during the match. His post-match remarks have attracted attention, as UEFA maintains strict guidelines regarding criticism of match officials.

Such comments are often scrutinised closely, particularly if they are perceived to challenge the integrity of the game. As a result, Rice’s reaction could have unintended consequences, despite the understandable frustration following a contentious decision.

UEFA review and possible consequences

According to The Sun, UEFA are awaiting the referee’s official report before determining whether any action should be taken. The report will play a key role in assessing whether Rice’s comments warrant disciplinary measures.

The report adds that if the match official highlights the midfielder’s remarks as inappropriate, Rice could face sanctions, including a potential suspension. This would be a significant setback for Arsenal as they prepare for the second leg.

Rice, like many of his teammates, was visibly frustrated by the outcome of the match. Nevertheless, Arsenal will be hoping that no punishment is issued, as his presence could prove vital in their attempt to secure a place in the final.