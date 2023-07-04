Declan Rice cuts holiday short so he can join up with Arsenal’s preseason games

Arsenal target cuts his holiday short
Declan Rice is on the verge of completing his move to Arsenal after cutting his holiday short to undergo a medical with the club, according to The Mirror.
The West Ham and England midfielder is set to become the most expensive British footballer in history with a £105 million transfer to the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners had already agreed on terms with The Hammers last week, and the deal was facilitated by Manchester City’s withdrawal from the race for the Englishman’s signature.
Finalizing the payment structure is the remaining detail before the 24yo can finalize the move. Once he completes his medical and other formalities, the midfielder will sign a long-term contract with the North London outfit. Rice’s return from his holiday in Dubai has expedited the process.
Upon his arrival, Rice will be Arsenal’s second signing of the summer, following the acquisition of Kai Havertz from Chelsea for £65 million. The Gunners are also targeting Dutch defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax.
Rice’s move to Arsenal marks the culmination of a long pursuit by manager Mikel Arteta, who had a secret meeting with the midfielder in January to discuss plans for his development.
The England international is expected to join his new teammates for pre-season testing, with Arsenal’s first friendly match scheduled against German side Nurnberg on July 13.
His competitive debut for the Gunners could come in the Community Shield against his former suitors, Manchester City. Rice’s arrival may also trigger potential departures from Arsenal, including Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey and Albert Sambi Lokonga, and all already been linked to a move away from the club.
