Declan Rice declares his admiration for one of his England teammates

Elliot Anderson and Declan Rice could form a strong midfield partnership for the England national team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as both players share several similarities in their playing styles. Their ability to operate in multiple midfield roles and contribute at both ends of the pitch makes them valuable options for the national side.

Rice is already an established figure at one of the world’s biggest clubs after Arsenal broke their transfer record to bring him to the Emirates Stadium. Since arriving at the club, he has consistently demonstrated why he is considered one of the most influential midfielders in the game. His performances rarely fall below a high standard, and he remains a key player in Mikel Arteta’s system.

Anderson’s Rise in English Football

While Rice has already reached the top level of club football, Anderson is continuing his rise in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest. Despite playing for a club outside the traditional elite, many observers believe it is only a matter of time before he moves to a bigger team.

The midfielder was developed at Newcastle United but was sold to help the club avoid financial issues related to the Profitability and Sustainability Rules. Since joining Forest, he has impressed with his energy, technical ability and willingness to contribute defensively as well as in attack. His performances have not gone unnoticed, and several top clubs are reportedly monitoring his progress.

Possible Future Connections

Arsenal could potentially consider a move for Anderson in the future if they decide to strengthen their midfield further. There has been speculation that the Gunners are monitoring options in that area, particularly if Sandro Tonali proves too expensive for them to sign.

Rice is already familiar with Anderson’s qualities, having trained and played alongside him with the England national team. This experience has allowed him to appreciate the younger midfielder’s abilities and understand how their games complement each other.

Speaking about their similarities, Rice said, as quoted by the Metro, “We’re like a hybrid of each other really.

“We both play six, we both play eight, both love to attack the box, defend the box. He’s a player I really admire.”