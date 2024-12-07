Declan Rice desperately wants Bukayo Saka to break PL record “that’d be massive for him”

The Premier League all-time single-season assist record by a player is currently at 20 assists. Arsenal legend Thierry Henry set that record in the 2002-03 season; Kevin De Bruyne equalled it in the 2019-20 season.

After 14 Premier League match days this season, Arsenal’s star player Bukayo Saka has already recorded 10 assists. With 24 PL match days remaining, experts predict that the Hale End star will surpass the PL’s all-time single season assist record. There’s a feeling he’ll rack up 20 or more league assists.

After the Gunners’ 2-0 win over the Red Devils Wednesday night, Declan Rice expressed his wish that Saka breaks the PL assists’ record. He showed his disappointment that Saka failed to achieve another assist on Wednesday night. Arsenal scored from a well-hit Saka corner; Thomas Partey’s header could have gone into the net, but it was a Saliba deflection that saw the ball find the back of the net.

“He’d have been fuming!” Rice joked when he learned Saka narrowly missed out on being credited for an assist after his corner led to Arsenal’s second goal. “That would have been another one closer to the record. I want him to get that; that’d be massive for him.”

Given how lethal Arsenal are from corners, surely it increases the chances of Saka getting more assists from them.

The 23-year-old’s playmaker abilities, his great link-up with Martin Ødegaard, and the fact that Jurrien Timber’s ability to offer in all phases of the game make the Arsenal RHS stronger and should make Saka more productive, whether it is by scoring or assisting.

Saka seems to have taken all the criticism he’s had personally; he is determined to carry this Arsenal team to glory. After years of consistency, let’s hope that this season ends with trophies and he manages to secure silverware and receive recognition for his brilliance.

Sam P

