Declan Rice discusses the importance of team bonding at Arsenal

Declan Rice is content with the team spirit at Arsenal and emphasises the importance of the team bonding over off-field activities.

The Englishman joined the Gunners in the summer as their most expensive signing, making him a player of interest.

However, Rice has met expectations thus far, and there is no doubt about his commitment to the team’s improvement.

Yet, winning trophies and making progress for a team requires more than just one player or individual performance.

Rice understands the mutual dependency between himself and his teammates. Recently, Arsenal took a break in Dubai.

The Gunners have returned and secured a victory in their first game back, suggesting that the break was indeed beneficial.

Speaking of the importance of team bonding, Rice told Arsenal Media:

“I think the key is bonding like we’ve just experienced out in Dubai. It’s important to go out for dinners as a team and to put in the time to really get to know each other.

“Team spirit can be easy to have when things are going well, but in matches when situations are getting tough, that’s when your team spirit will really be tested. That’s when it’s all about sticking together.

“At the training ground on a day-to-day basis, team spirit is how you spend time with each other and mix with people, both players and staff. There are so many different things that contribute towards building team spirit.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is a leader in that dressing room and knows exactly what they need to be a better team.

The Englishman will hope his teammates continue the season the way they have started so far, and we all want them to return to the top of the league standings.

