Declan Rice explains celebrating his goal while Arsenal is 15 points behind Liverpool

Declan Rice equalised for Arsenal in their 1-1 draw against Manchester United and shushed the crowd as he celebrated his goal.
The English midfielder has been a crucial player for Arsenal as they continue their pursuit of Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title. However, when Rice scored, the Gunners were already 15 points behind the league leaders, leading many to question whether the goal was worth celebrating.
Despite the circumstances, Rice chose to mark the moment with a celebration, which has drawn criticism from several supporters. His reaction has been compared to an incident involving a Liverpool striker, who, after scoring an equaliser against Southampton, immediately encouraged his teammates to focus on securing the win rather than celebrating.
Rice has since defended his actions, explaining his reasoning behind the celebration. As quoted by Metro Sport, he stated:
“I think it’s just a bit of football banter between me and the fans.”
Given the context of the match, Rice’s celebration has been scrutinised, as Arsenal were struggling and in desperate need of a win to keep their title hopes alive. Many believe that the team should adopt a more urgent and determined approach, particularly as the gap between them and Liverpool remains significant.
Moving forward, Arsenal must develop a stronger mentality if they are to compete at the highest level. With Manchester City also expected to be serious contenders next season, the Gunners will need to demonstrate greater focus and resilience in key moments. Ensuring the squad maintains a winning mindset will be essential in their bid to challenge for silverware and avoid falling behind their rivals.
A bit harsh I would say. He had every right to celebrate, and he had just showed the team with 15 minutes to go, how it’s done.
Yea, nobody is allowed to celebrate any goals until we catch up to Liverpool. How dare you Rice.
RSH, thank you! The article isn’t even worthy of your sarcasm.
Rice is fine. Get rid of Arteta. He has wasted the last two years by not getting the striker that they still need.
The difference between winners mentality and wannabe mentality, and it starts from the manager.